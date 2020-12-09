Back

Apple S'pore to release S$849 AirPods Max in 5 colours, including pink

Hmm.

Mandy How | December 09, 2020, 12:49 AM

The new AirPods Max, announced by Apple on Dec. 8, 2020, will be available to order in Singapore "soon”.

Photo via Apple Singapore

Tech and stuff



Priced at a hefty S$849, here are some features you can expect from the wireless headphones, as quoted from Apple:

  • Adaptive EQ: AirPods Max use Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time — bringing rich audio that captures every detail.

  • Active Noise Cancellation: Each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear. Using computational audio, noise cancellation continuously adapts to the headphone fit and movement in real time.

  • Transparency Mode: Switch to Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them — ensuring everything, including a user’s own voice, sounds natural while audio plays perfectly.

  • And the very complicated Spatial Audio: AirPods Max use spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space — delivering an immersive, theatre-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in AirPods Max and iPhone or iPad, spatial audio tracks the motion of a user’s head as well as the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field so it stays anchored to the device, even as the user’s head moves.

The AirPods Max feature up to 20 hours of audio, talk time, or movie playback with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled.

Each pair of headphones come with a soft Smart Case that puts the gadget in an ultra low power state when not in use, with the aim of preserving its battery charge.



Wearability

As for its wearability, a headband of breathable knit mesh canopy ensures weight distribution and reduces on-head pressure.

The stainless steel headband frame also promises strength, flexibility, and comfort for different head shapes and sizes.

Lastly, the ear cup itself uses a "revolutionary mechanism" to balance and distribute ear cup pressure, as well as allow it to fit the unique contours of a user’s head.



It also uses memory foam to create an effective seal, which Apple says is a critical factor in delivering immersive sound.

Now, for the most exciting part: the headphones come in five colours, namely space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.











Photo via Apple Singapore

Additional features

Here are some additional features to add that oomph for your money:

  • Automatic switching that allows users to seamlessly move sound between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

    • e.g. When playing music on Mac, users can take a call on their iPhone and AirPods Max will automatically switch over.

  • Audio sharing that makes it possible to share an audio stream between two sets of AirPods on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV 4K.

    • Bring your AirPods Max near the device and connect it with a single tap.

  • Siri capabilities, such as the ability to play music, make phone calls, control the volume, get directions, and more. Siri can also read incoming messages with the "Announce Messages" function.

Details

The headphones (S$849, in case you've forgotten) will be available to order from Apple's website and the Apple Store app.

The tech company, however, has yet to release a specific date.

Similar to the AirPods and AirPods Pro, customers can get free engraving on their AirPods Max.

Find out more about the gadget here.

Top image via Apple Singapore

