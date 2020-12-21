Air-con condenser barely hanging on by a few cables in Choa Chu Kang

An air-conditioning unit's condenser was seen barely hanging on by a few cables and broken brackets outside an HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang.

The photos were first shared on Facebook on Dec. 18.

A post of the photos drew multiple comments calling for the authorities to intervene.

Air-con condenser re-secured

A Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesperson said the HDB and town council were alerted on Dec. 14 to the air-con condenser at Block 340 Choa Chu Kang Loop.

The town council barricaded the affected area at the ground level to prevent members of the public from walking underneath the potential killer litter.

The flat owner was then informed to engage a contractor to fix the faulty air-con condenser on the same day.

The barricades were subsequently removed after the air-con condenser was reattached securely and no longer posed any danger to the public.

The town council reminded homeowners to ensure that their air-con condensers do not put the public at risk.

Those found negligent may face a fine up to S$5,000 and/ or jail of up to six months for the improper installation of an air-conditioner.

If an air-con unit falls due to lack of maintenance, flat owners can be fined up to S$10,000 and/ or jailed for up to one year.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn