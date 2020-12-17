14 dogs looking for forever homes at ASD's Christmas adoption drive

14 good boys and girls are looking for their forever families at the latest adoption drive organised by local animal shelter Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD).

Facebook live on Dec. 19

The adoption drive, titled "A Pawsome Christmas with ASD", will be held virtually on Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2pm to 4pm.

ASD told Mothership that they had shifted the adoption drive, meant to serve as their annual open house, to a virtual platform in view of the need for safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the event, they also hope to raise funds for their operational costs.

Here are some of the dogs that will be featured on Saturday's adoption drive.

HDB-approved

Fido and Fannie

"Brother-and-sister pair Fido and Fannie have lived in the shelter almost all their lives. Now both 10, these senior dogs have found it difficult to be rehomed because of their reliance on each other, making it hard for them to be rehomed separately."

While Fannie is HDB-approved, ASD highly recommends both siblings to be adopted together into a single family.

Bheen

"Bheen is a very friendly, confident and loyal boy who treasures his walks. He enjoys the grass and fresh air, and likes to end his walks by dunking his head into a bucketful of water. Bheen was previously found wandering around a block of HDB flats in West Coast. He had a microchip but when the owner was found, he did not want Bheen anymore and the shelter has been his home ever since."

Jacob

"10-year-old Jacob has struggled to find a home for a long time due to his blindness. As a special-needs dog, Jacob will require extra care and attention as he will take a little longer on walks, and can require some assistance getting up and down stairs as he relies on his hearing and his sense of smell. In spite of these limitations, Jacob is active and enjoys playing with his favourite volunteers."

Lucas

"Extremely affectionate, Lucas welcomes a good belly rub from any human. He counts being able to gobble down his food in a matter of seconds as one of his talents, as evident from his growing tummy these days. He is a dependable leader, with experience in caring well for his less confident kennel mates. He also walks well on leash and does not tug. Lucas was one of the many starving strays who would scourge for food in the wilds of Lim Chu Kang."

Aimee

"Aimee knows her way into people’s hearts, constantly giving you her paw to ask for affection. She also enjoys a good belly rub and will roll on her back to ask for it. Aimee can be rather strong and might pull on the leash, and so requires a firm handler who can correct her.

Not HDB-approved

Tau Sar

"6-year-old Tau Sar was a stray who was caught by the authorities and subsequently offered to animal welfare groups for rehoming because of his good temperament. He’s named after the sweet red bean filling found in buns (dou sha, 豆沙) due to his lovely dark brown coat."

Cora

"Cora is a playful puppy that always welcomes visitors with her signature almost two-metre high jump. Sociable and affectionate, Cora is looking for a family who is active and love going on long walks."

