Abandoned rabbit spotted at Coney Island on Dec. 20, volunteers appeal for help to keep a lookout

An abandoned brown rabbit was seen at Coney Island on Sunday (Dec. 20).

This is what it looks like:

Last seen at beach area B

According to a Facebook post by ACRES, the rabbit was last seen on Dec. 20 morning at beach area B.

It is still missing as of 12pm on Dec. 21.

Acres added that it has shared this info to reach more people, as the Acres Wildlife Rescue Team does not rescue companion animals like dogs, cats and rabbits.

Anyone who finds the rabbit is encouraged to call NParks at 1800 476 1600, with clear information on the location.

You can read Acres' full Facebook post here:

Volunteers are looking for it

In the comments section of its Facebook post, Acres stated that House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) will be going down to the site to search for the rabbit.

HRSS is an all-volunteer group dedicated to rabbit welfare, adoption, and education. It rescues and re-homes abandoned rabbits.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 20, HRSS said that a volunteer went down to Coney island from 7am to 9am on Monday (Dec. 21) .

However, the rabbit was not found.

HRSS added that another volunteer would be going to the site on Dec. 21 afternoon to search for it again.

"The place is huge. If you're nearby and could stop by to help keep a look out, please help us to do that. Thank you & Stay Safe!"

