Back

Abandoned rabbit spotted at Coney Island on Dec. 20, volunteers appeal for help to keep a lookout

Poor bunny.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2020, 12:38 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

An abandoned brown rabbit was seen at Coney Island on Sunday (Dec. 20).

This is what it looks like:

Image from Acres/FB.

Last seen at beach area B

According to a Facebook post by ACRES, the rabbit was last seen on Dec. 20 morning at beach area B.

It is still missing as of 12pm on Dec. 21.

Acres added that it has shared this info to reach more people, as the Acres Wildlife Rescue Team does not rescue companion animals like dogs, cats and rabbits.

Anyone who finds the rabbit is encouraged to call NParks at 1800 476 1600, with clear information on the location.

You can read Acres' full Facebook post here:

Volunteers are looking for it

In the comments section of its Facebook post, Acres stated that House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) will be going down to the site to search for the rabbit.

HRSS is an all-volunteer group dedicated to rabbit welfare, adoption, and education. It rescues and re-homes abandoned rabbits.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 20, HRSS said that a volunteer went down to Coney island from 7am to 9am on Monday (Dec. 21) .

However, the rabbit was not found.

HRSS added that another volunteer would be going to the site on Dec. 21 afternoon to search for it again.

"The place is huge. If you're nearby and could stop by to help keep a look out, please help us to do that. Thank you & Stay Safe!"

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Acres/FB & NParks website.

M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

Down again.

December 21, 2020, 12:01 PM

Channel 8's 'My Genie' starring Fiona Xie, Qi Yuwu & Yao Wenlong now available online

0389757!

December 21, 2020, 11:53 AM

Around 17,000 BTO flats to be offered in 2021 in estates such as Bukit Batok, Geylang & Toa Payoh

First launch will be in Feb. 2021.

December 21, 2020, 11:48 AM

Fiona Xie opens up on 'tai tai life' in Hong Kong & why she broke up with tycoon fiancé

The actress got teary when she recounted the past.

December 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

This S’pore man’s digestive system ends in a bag but he’s not letting that stop him from living life

Stories of Us: 21-year-old Ui Wun Juan had a life-saving surgery to clear an obstruction in his small intestine in 2014. He has been living with a stoma bag since then, but is determined to live a normal and active life.

December 21, 2020, 11:28 AM

Ex-M'sian minister in Najib's govt found guilty in corruption case

The offence took place when he was serving as a minister.

December 21, 2020, 11:15 AM

NParks to consult public on new community guidelines on dog rehoming & adoption in 2021

Woof.

December 21, 2020, 10:49 AM

Rare sighting of Jupiter & Saturn being 0.1° apart best viewed at 8pm today (Dec. 21)

Get ready.

December 21, 2020, 10:17 AM

Orchard Road crowded on weekend before Christmas as if Covid-19 didn't happen

Thank you for stimulating the economy, but do it with some safe distancing.

December 21, 2020, 03:38 AM

S'pore influencers selling used pillows from S$20-S$200

Late stage capitalism.

December 20, 2020, 11:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.