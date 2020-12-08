90-year-old lady is first person in the world to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

On Dec. 3, the United Kingdom became the first country in the Western world to approve the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine is reportedly 95 per cent effective.

The vaccination programme in the UK is expected to be the largest of its kind for the country.

The first person to be vaccinated was 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

Keenan expressed her gratitude at being the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and has said she is looking forward to spending time with her family and friends after "being on my own for most of the year".

According to BBC, 800,000 doses of vaccine will be given in the coming weeks.

Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images