Chain collisions on PIE lead to 9-car pile-up, 6 road users sent to hospital

A video circulating on social media appears to show the aftermath of a major accident that took place in Singapore on Dec. 13.

Uploaded to Facebook by Singapore Road Accident, the video shows a pile-up involving at least nine vehicles.

The footage appears to be taken from a vehicle driving by the scene of the accident.

Among those caught in the chain collision were a Comfort taxi and a BlueSG car.

Passengers could be seen standing by the cars exchanging details and making phone calls, while a mother held a child in her arms in the driver's seat of an SUV.

Six individuals brought to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to two separate accidents along the PIE towards Tuas before the Eunos exit at 12:06pm on Dec. 13.

The first accident involved six cars. Two passengers from one of the cars, a 44-year-old female and a 50-year-old male, were conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The second accident involved two other cars and a taxi.

One of the car drivers, a 39-year-old woman, and her child passenger, eight, were sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Two passengers in the taxi, aged 42 and 73 were conveyed to CGH.

All were conscious when conveyed to their respective hospitals.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore Road Accident Facebook page