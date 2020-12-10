Back

83-year-old on Royal Caribbean cruise confirmed not to have Covid-19, it was a false positive

MOH will support the ship's lab in a review of its testing processes.

Sulaiman Daud | December 10, 2020, 03:50 PM

The 83-year-old man on board the Royal Caribbean International's cruise liner Quantum of the Seas has been confirmed not to have Covid-19.

On Dec. 10, the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated in a press release that a final confirmatory test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on the same day confirmed that man does not have Covid-19 infection.

According to MOH:

"The sample taken from the individual this morning came back negative for the virus. This follows two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted yesterday by NPHL, one on a re-test of his original sample, and the other on a fresh sample taken yesterday, which had also come back negative."

MOH has therefore rescinded the Quarantine Orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on such orders as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.

The Ministry will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in a review of its testing processes.

Tested negative before boarding

The cruise headed back to Singapore on Dec. 9 after the man tested positive for Covid-19 on board the ship.

The passenger had taken a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test prior to boarding, and was tested negative.

He had reported to the onboard medical centre with diarrhoea, and underwent a mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test as part of the onboard protocols.

As part of the protocols for a positive test during a cruise, the passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated.

All on-board leisure activities were also ceased immediately and passengers were asked to stay in their cabins.

Royal Caribbean cancelled the Dec. 10 cruise ""in an overabundance of caution".

