83-year-old on Royal Caribbean cruise confirmed not to have Covid-19, it was a false positive

The 83-year-old man on board the Royal Caribbean International's cruise liner Quantum of the Seas has been confirmed not to have Covid-19.

On Dec. 10, the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated in a press release that a final confirmatory test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on the same day confirmed that man does not have Covid-19 infection.

According to MOH:

"The sample taken from the individual this morning came back negative for the virus. This follows two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted yesterday by NPHL, one on a re-test of his original sample, and the other on a fresh sample taken yesterday, which had also come back negative."

MOH has therefore rescinded the Quarantine Orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on such orders as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.

The Ministry will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in a review of its testing processes.

Tested negative before boarding

The cruise headed back to Singapore on Dec. 9 after the man tested positive for Covid-19 on board the ship.

The passenger had taken a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test prior to boarding, and was tested negative.

He had reported to the onboard medical centre with diarrhoea, and underwent a mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test as part of the onboard protocols.

As part of the protocols for a positive test during a cruise, the passenger was immediately isolated and his initial close contacts were identified and isolated.

All on-board leisure activities were also ceased immediately and passengers were asked to stay in their cabins.

Royal Caribbean cancelled the Dec. 10 cruise ""in an overabundance of caution".

Top image from RCI.