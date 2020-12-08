8 Mandarin Orchard staff likely to have past Covid-19 infections: MOH

A total of 571 staff at Mandarin Orchard Singapore have been tested for Covid-19, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec. 21, 2020.

Eight more staff at Mandarin Orchard Singapore likely to have past Covid-19 infections

Out of the 571 staffers tested, 570 have had their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results come back negative for Covid-19.

MOH is facilitating testing for the remaining individual who has yet to be PCR tested.

However, serological tests for eight more staff have come back positive, indicating likely past infections in these individuals.

This adds to three other staff whose serological tests also came back positive yesterday (Dec. 20).

Epidemiological investigations of these 11 cases are in progress, MOH reported.

Close contacts of these 11 individuals will also be tested, and serological tests will be conducted to determine if the 11 individuals could have been infected by their close contacts.

Not included in daily case count as their PCR tests were negative: MOH

As the 11 individuals tested negative for Covid-19 infection through a PCR test, they were not included in the daily case count.

According to MOH, Singapore reports Covid-19 cases in accordance with international practice.

Cases that test positive through a PCR test and is assessed to be an acute infection is reported and included in the case count, but does not apply for serological tests.

"We follow the World Health Organisation’s criterion that only positive results from confirmatory tests (i.e. PCR tests) are included in the case count," MOH said.

All guests checked out of Mandarin Orchard Singapore

On Dec. 20, three out of 394 people serving their Stay Home Notice (SHN) at Mandarin Orchard Singapore tested positive, and were immediately conveyed to the hospital via ambulance.

As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all guests, the hotel has stopped accepting new guests since Dec. 19, and all existing guests have been checked out by Dec. 20, 9pm.

All individuals serving their SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore have been transported via dedicated vehicles to an alternative SHN dedicated facility on Dec. 20.

