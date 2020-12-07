Back

7th Heaven KTV & Café offers S$88 Festive Bundle for 5 pax with free usage of private room

Good deal.

Siti Hawa | December 15, 2020, 09:37 PM

This festive season, 7th Heaven KTV & Café at SAFRA Tampines is offering a Festive Bundle that is great for up to five pax.

They're also throwing in free usage of their private rooms for customers who purchase this Festive Bundle.

Festive Bundle

The Festive Bundle is priced at S$88 and it includes:

  • Christmas Platter (BBQ pork rib, Bratwurst, Honey paprika wings, Roasted pumpkin, House salad)

  • Bacon Cheese Fries

  • Smoked Salmon Pizza

According to 7th Heaven KTV & Café, the set is suitable for five people.

Photo via 7th Heaven KTV & Café

Can use their private rooms for free

Those who purchase the Festive Bundle can enjoy free usage of a private room for up to three hours.

There are 15 private rooms available which vary in size but can accommodate five people.

Here's how one of the rooms looks:

Photo via 7th Heaven KTV & Café

In response to Mothership, 7th Heaven KTIV & Café assures customers that the rooms will be sanitised after each use.

Alternatively, you can also opt to have it delivered at no additional cost.

You may order the Festive Bundle here.

Customers are also encouraged to call or WhatsApp 9069 3097 to reserve a room.

Log cakes at S$48

Besides the Festive Bundle, you can also consider purchasing their log cakes.

Do note that you would need to order the log cakes at least three days in advance.

Lemon Meringue Log Cake (S$48)

Photo via 7th Heaven KTV & Café

Chocolate Nutella Log Cake (S$48)

Photo via 7th Heaven KTV & Café

Islandwide delivery is free for orders above S$80.

View the original post here:

Top photos via 7th Heaven KTV & Café 

