53 charged in S'pore for breaching safe distancing, including 13 who had birthday party in office

34 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 75.

Tanya Ong | December 10, 2020, 04:58 PM

34 men and 19 women in Singapore, aged between 20 and 75, have been charged in court on Thursday (Dec. 9) for not complying with safe distancing measures (SDM).

The details of the three separate cases were shared in a police news release dated Dec. 10.

14 people charged over social gathering

A total of 14 persons have been charged with offences under the Covid- 19 (Temporary Measures)(Control Order) Regulations 2020, for having a social gathering in a residential unit.

On June 6, 2020, the Police were alerted to a large group gathering inside a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The five occupants of the unit were charged for allowing more than five visitors to their unit, while the nine visitors were charged for participating in a social gathering and leaving their place of residence for it.

13 had birthday party in office unit

On June 16, 2020, the police were alerted to a group gathering inside an office unit along Buroh Street.

Investigations revealed that the group was having a birthday celebration at the unit.

For participating in a social gathering, 13 persons who were at the birthday celebration have been charged.

26 people allegedly gambling

The Police conducted an anti-crime operation along Geylang Road on Dec. 1.

26 persons were allegedly found to be gambling inside a unit.

All 26 have been charged with breaching one count of regulation 6(1) of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures)(Control Order) Regulations 2020.

