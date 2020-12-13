MOH investigating 'potential link' found in 13 'imported' Covid-19 cases at Mandarin Orchard hotel

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating 13 Covid-19 cases previously deemed to be imported cases from other countries.

These 13 cases had previously served their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

However, similarities have been found between the cases despite them arriving from different countries, which prompted the investigation.

Cannot exclude possibility that transmissions could have occurred at the hotel

The 13 cases were confirmed to be infected between Nov. 2 and Nov. 11, and arrived from countries like Bahrain, Canada, Indonesia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, South Korea, UAE, UK and U.S..

All 13 cases also served SHN at Mandarin Orchard between Oct. 22 and Nov. 11.

As part of routine laboratory surveillance, the National Public Health Laboratory conducts whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis on all Covid-19 cases.

The analyses takes about four weeks to complete.

It was found that the 13 cases have high genetic similarity although the cases came from various countries, which suggests that they were likely infected from a similar source.

MOH conducted epidemiological investigations to check if there is a potential link between the 13 cases, and to see if the transmission could have occurred locally and not from their country of origin.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that they cannot exclude the possibility that the transmissions could have occurred at the hotel.

Genome sequencing for cases beyond Nov. 11 is still continuing.

All occupants to be checked out of hotel, staff being tested

As a precautionary measure, Mandarin Orchard will stop accepting new guests with immediate effect.

Those currently serving SHN at the hotel will be moved to another SHN dedicated facility via dedicated vehicles.

All other occupants will be progressively checked out as well.

The hotel will also carry out deep cleaning and disinfection of its premises.

Restaurant and event spaces at the hotel will also be closed.

A "special testing operations" has been started by MOH to test around 500 of the hotel's staff for Covid-19 infection.

This includes staff serving guests staying there for their SHN, and those who serve other guests at other parts of the hotel.

All those who are currently serving SHN at the hotel will also be tested, as opposed to waiting till their SHN exit swab.

Strict protocols

MOH advises guests who have stayed at Mandarin Orchard between Nov. 11 and Dec. 19 to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their last date of stay.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Strict protocols are in place to ensure hotels used as SHN dedicated facilities do segregate persons on SHN from all other guests.

These include placing persons serving SHN in segregated blocks, wings or floors, and ensuring their route of movement is clearly demarcated from other guests. They will also not be allowed access to common facilities in the hotels.

Persons on SHN are also not allowed to leave their rooms during their stay, and rooms should be thoroughly disinfected and sanitised upon completion of SHN.

The Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Police Force conduct regular checks on these hotels to ensure that safe management measures are complied with, and that security measures are in place.

The Government takes a serious view of any breach in protocols and will investigate and take actions should there be non-compliance.

