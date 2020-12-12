S'pore police investigating 12-year-old suspect who made unauthorised redemption of face masks

The police have hauled up 10 people for investigation, including a 12-year-old boy, for their suspected involvement in three separate cases of unauthorised redemption of face masks from vending machines, the police said on Dec. 11.

The vending machines by Temasek Foundation were put up to distribute masks across Singapore.

This is part of Temasek's latest distribution exercise, where every Singapore resident can get a free pair of antimicrobial face masks.

Three separate cases

Police investigations into three separate cases are ongoing.

A group of eight people, aged between 12 and 19, are being investigated for redeeming more than 90 reusable masks from vending machines in several locations without authorisation.

Another one of the cases involved a 47-year-old woman who allegedly used illegally obtained personal information to redeem more than 460 reusable face marks from a vending machine at Yio Chu Kang Community Centre.

She has been arrested.

Another 33-year-old woman is being investigated for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating for unauthorised redemption of two reusable face masks.

Repercussions

The suspects were identified with the help of footage from police cameras and closed circuit television cameras in the vending machines.

The police said such cases in other residential estates have been reported and they are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

For retaining illegally obtained personal information, offenders face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

Members of the public who have difficulties redeeming their face masks from the vending machine can contact Temasek Foundation at 1800 738 2000 between 9am to 9pm daily until Dec. 13.

Top photo via Temasek Foundation