Back

S'pore police investigating 12-year-old suspect who made unauthorised redemption of face masks

Another woman illegally redeemed more than 460 reusable face masks.

Belmont Lay | December 12, 2020, 02:23 AM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

The police have hauled up 10 people for investigation, including a 12-year-old boy, for their suspected involvement in three separate cases of unauthorised redemption of face masks from vending machines, the police said on Dec. 11.

The vending machines by Temasek Foundation were put up to distribute masks across Singapore.

This is part of Temasek's latest distribution exercise, where every Singapore resident can get a free pair of antimicrobial face masks.

Three separate cases

Police investigations into three separate cases are ongoing.

A group of eight people, aged between 12 and 19, are being investigated for redeeming more than 90 reusable masks from vending machines in several locations without authorisation.

Another one of the cases involved a 47-year-old woman who allegedly used illegally obtained personal information to redeem more than 460 reusable face marks from a vending machine at Yio Chu Kang Community Centre.

She has been arrested.

Another 33-year-old woman is being investigated for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating for unauthorised redemption of two reusable face masks.

Repercussions

The suspects were identified with the help of footage from police cameras and closed circuit television cameras in the vending machines.

The police said such cases in other residential estates have been reported and they are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

For retaining illegally obtained personal information, offenders face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

Members of the public who have difficulties redeeming their face masks from the vending machine can contact Temasek Foundation at 1800 738 2000 between 9am to 9pm daily until Dec. 13.

Top photo via Temasek Foundation

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore include woman, 26, who came from Philippines to get married

The total number of cases now stands at 58,305.

December 11, 2020, 10:58 PM

S'porean working in US tried warning Americans about Covid-19 but received threats instead

Benhur Lee also advocated for the wearing of masks even when the US CDC was discouraging their usage.

December 11, 2020, 07:05 PM

M'sian woman pretends to be police inspector to impress boyfriend's parents, gets reported to police instead

She introduced herself as 'Inspector Humairah'.

December 11, 2020, 06:56 PM

S'pore approves Covid-19 saliva test kit to be used at Changi Airport in 2021

No more uncomfortable swab tests.

December 11, 2020, 06:28 PM

Elderly couple, & son, 45, die after suspected electrocution in Lakeside HDB flat bathroom

Police has classified it as unnatural death.

December 11, 2020, 06:15 PM

S'pore doctor acted as junior college student to film 97 upskirt videos in school with camera in shoe

Using what he dubbed his 'special shoes'.

December 11, 2020, 05:59 PM

60% of S'pore residents using TraceTogether, 500,000 & more to go to hit 70%

No 70%, no Phase 3.

December 11, 2020, 05:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore offering We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2021

Grizz, Pan Pan, Ice Bear, and even Nom Nom the koala.

December 11, 2020, 05:02 PM

China advises flight attendants to wear diapers to avoid Covid-19 infection risk in lavatory

Hmm.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 PM

Jolovan Wham chose to break the law, so S'pore must enforce the law: S'pore ambassador to US

Singapore does not impose its values on others, and so it expects the same from other countries, he said.

December 11, 2020, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.