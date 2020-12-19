Back

100 evacuated after fire at Punggol flat, 3 residents rescued from ledge outside toilet

One more occupant was in the kitchen, while two more were rescued from the bedroom on the upper floor of the flat.

Ashley Tan | December 19, 2020, 05:12 PM

A fire broke out at a Punggol flat on Dec. 19, causing 100 residents at the block to be evacuated.

All six occupants rescued

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the blaze occurred in a two-storey unit on the 16th floor of Blk 19 Punggol Field Walk.

SCDF were first alerted to it at around 11:25am.

SCDF officers who arrived on scene had to don breathing apparatus sets and conduct forced entry into the smoke-logged unit.

By that time, the fire was raging and had fully engulfed the bedroom.

Firefighters from the Sengkang Fire Station extinguished the fire using one water jet.

All six occupants from the flat were rescued.

One of the occupants was in the kitchen, two were rescued from the bedroom on the upper floor of the flat.

Meanwhile, the remaining three had to be rescued from the ledge outside the toilet on the upper floor, and were safely brought in via the toilet window.

Occupants sent to SGH

Five of the occupants were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for smoke inhalation, and one person refused conveyance to the hospital.

Photo from SCDF / FB

Photos of the fire's aftermath showed the exterior wall of the bedroom black and charred.

Photo from SCDF / FB

The contents of the bedroom were also completely destroyed, with debris scattered on the floor and the skeleton of the bunk bed left.

Photo from SCDF / FB

As a precautionary measure, around 100 residents of the affected block were evacuated by security officers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can view SCDF's full post here.

Top photo from SCDF / FB

