10-day suspension for Tampines Mall Seoul Garden after allowing 13-member family dinner

One of the family members later tested positive for Covid-19.

Joshua Lee | December 05, 2020, 06:28 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered the Seoul Garden restaurant located in Tampines Mall to suspend its full operations from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 (both dates inclusive) after it failed to ensure safe-distancing management measures on its premise.

It cannot offer dining-in or takeaway services.

The restaurant was visited by a 32-year-old man with 12 other family members on Nov. 21, 2020. Although the family members were seated at separate tables of up to five persons per table, investigations revealed that there had been mingling among them.

The restaurant did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling, said MOH.

The man later tested positive for Covid-19. He is Case 58401.

Investigations against the man and his family are currently ongoing, and further enforcement action may be taken.

MOH said:

"MOH will not hesitate to take enforcement action against operators and individuals who fail to comply with the safe distancing and safe management measures. Any person convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or up to six months’ imprisonment, or to both. In the case of second or subsequent offence, to a fine not exceeding S$20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both."

The ministry also urged the public to continue to exercise social responsibility and comply with safe management measures.

Top images via CapitaLand, HungryGoWhere.

