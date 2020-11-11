The Zouk Spin Class experience is a substitute for clubbing. For now.

Since Oct. 12, Zouk, in collaboration with Absolute Cycle, has been offering spin classes to the public.

The club has transformed its main room into a spin studio during the day and a cinema club at night.

I'm no stranger to Absolute Cycle and have been to their other studios like the Downtown Gallery and Millenia Walk studio for classes.

Prior to this experience, I have also been to a few Zouk x Absolute Cycle spin classes.

If you're interested to sign up for a class, here's what you need to know.

The experience

To enter the main room, you would have to go through the usual Zouk entrance.

For regular clubbers, the entrance might look familiar:

You'll be greeted by "bouncers" in black attire, like the ones you usually see standing outside clubs, as well as Absolute Cycle staff.

After scanning the Safe Entry QR code, signing the waiver form and collecting your spinning shoes, you can head straight to your bike.

The Zouk spin studio accommodates up to 12 classes daily and up to 50 participants per class.

Even if you're completely new to spinning, you need not worry because the staff will help you set up the bike.

There are two levels, but most bikes are located on the first level. For this spin class, I was assigned a bike on the second level.

Just be sure to arrive about 15 minutes earlier to yell for help should you need any. Those new to the activity are encouraged to attend a beginner class, though.

Almost felt like clubbing. Almost.

My view from the second level:

I thought that being on the second floor would make the experience less immersive, but it wasn't too bad because of the strobe lights and music.

We were lucky to have JE as our instructor as it's very hard to book her class.

The different instructors play music that vary slightly — some instructors prefer R&B music, while others play more hits and mainstream music.

However, it'll always upbeat music you can groove to on the bike.

Some songs JE played during the ride are:

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman

Mamma Mia soundtrack

Bazaar by KSHMR

The fast paced, familiar songs coupled with the flashing lights and relatively dark room made it easy to get into the zone.

Compared to the other Absolute Cycle spin studios, the Zouk studio almost made it feel like we were clubbing.

We were also given an Absolute Cycle x Zouk wrist tag reminiscent of nights out.

Showers

If you're going somewhere after your class and need a place to shower, you might be wondering what the toilet is like.

There are three cubicles with showers, body soap, shampoo and conditioner.

It is definitely not stellar as it is dimly lit and rather small, but it has everything you need.

Things to note

When booking a class directly with Absolute Cycle, you can choose your bike number and the location of your bike.

You won't be able to choose your bike should you book through Class Pass though, unless there are vacant bikes when you arrive for your class, which is unlikely.

If you are unsure if you'll like spinning, get a one-week trial with Class Pass (for first-timers) and try a spin class.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Absolute Trial two-class pack for S$49 for two classes.

If you're sure that you want to buy an Absolute Cycle class pack, grab a friend and share one of the bigger shareable packs for more savings.

