Zouk to open multi-concept complex in Resorts World Las Vegas in 2021

Zouk will be heading to Sin City in 2021.

The Zouk Group announced its partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday (Nov. 12), according to CNA,

This is the Singapore-born company's first foray into America.

Multi-concept complex

As reported by The Straits Times, Zouk is looking to build a multi-concept complex which will occupy 100,000 sq ft in Resorts World Las Vegas.

The complex will include:

The Zouk Nightclub, similar to what Singaporeans are familiar with

AYU Dayclub, an outdoor venue with a Southeast Asian tropical island theme

RedTail, a social gaming bar, where guests can enjoy drinks and food while playing a variety of games such as beer pong, darts and pool

FUHU, a high-energy, experiential dining venue offering contemporary Asian cuisine

This is also said to be Las Vegas' largest development in nearly two decades, reported CNA.

"The next transition"

CEO of Zouk Group, Andrew Li, first hinted about its venture into Resorts World Las Vegas in October 2019 during an interview with Augustman magazine.

Eater earlier announced Zouk heading over to join in on the US$4.3 billion project.

Speaking to ST, Li explained that the partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas is "the next transition" after Genting Hong Kong acquired Zouk in 2015.

He also said that in terms of its culture and brand of Asian hospitality, Zouk might be able to change the way it is programmed in Las Vegas.

Li added, according to ST:

"After all this pent-up frustration from the pandemic, it will be a great time to open... This world-class property is new and ready to welcome back people to Las Vegas."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Zouk Las Vegas/FB & Resorts World Las Vegas Website.