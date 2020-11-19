Back

Yun Nans at Westgate offering 50% off bill on Nov. 24 & 25

Value for money.

Fasiha Nazren | November 19, 2020, 05:38 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Chinese casual restaurant Yun Nans is celebrating the first anniversary of its Westgate outlet.

Known for its Yunnan ethnic highland cuisines, the restaurant will be celebrating the occasion by offering 50 per cent off the total dine-in food bill on Nov. 24 and 25.

Photo from Yun Nans.

The discount is valid for dine-in only and is not applicable in conjunction with other promotions.

To add on, the Westgate outlet will now have 10 exclusive dishes on its menu.

Here are the 10 dishes:

1) Crispy duck with dried chillies (S$15.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dish is made using fresh and deboned duck.

It is then deep-fried until crispy before stirfried with chillies and crispy broad beans.

2) Poached seabass in spicy pickled vegetable broth (S$28.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dish feature mustard greens from Yunnan as well as other pickled vegetables, seabass, sweet potato flour sticks and tofu.

3) Dragon chives with Yunnan beancurd skin (S$12.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

4) Charcoal grilled wheat pumpkin (S$7.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

The wheat pumpkin is specially air-flown to Singapore and grilled to bring out its natural sweetness, along with sprinkling of a special Yunnan spice mix.

5) Stir fried Yunnan rice noodle with assorted seafood (S$12.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dish is made with Yun Nans' signature prawn broth and a medley of fresh seafood including squid and prawns.

6) Steam pot chicken soup with Yunnan red mushrooms (S$13.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dish is pressure-steamed for three hours and is brewed using a technique that does not require a drop of water.

7) Deep fried pork fillet with homemade spicy dip (S$9.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

The deep-fried pork fillet is paired with a green dip which has a sour-spicy note.

8) Stir fried pork collar with scallions (S$16.90)

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dish includes shallows, spring onions and leeks which are flash-fried before it is stir-fried with pork collar.

9) Sauteed asparagus with golden fungus and mushroom

Photo from Yun Nans.

10) Brown sugar jelly served with rose puree

Photo from Yun Nans.

This dessert is a local snack in Yunnan that is best enjoyed during the summer.

The jelly is made in-house and paired with house-made rose petal puree and hand-fried brown sugar.

Yun Nans has a total of three outlets in Singapore:

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Westgate

  • Nex

Top image from Yun Nans.

Carousell scalpers reselling PlayStation 5 in S'pore for as high as S$1,500 on day of launch

Marked up by hundreds of dollars within hours.

November 19, 2020, 05:01 PM

Taxi driver, 64, taken to hospital after colliding with stationary motorcycle at Tanjong Pagar

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 19, 2020, 04:09 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 9 days in a row

More updates tonight.

November 19, 2020, 03:36 PM

M'sia's PM Muhyiddin admits 3rd Covid-19 wave was caused by Sabah elections

Covid-19 cases spiked as campaigning during the elections were underway.

November 19, 2020, 03:15 PM

PS5 launches in S'pore with retail price of S$599, & light-up at Gardens by the Bay

Sleek.

November 19, 2020, 03:11 PM

Cute baby elephant unsuccessfully hides behind pole after getting caught eating sugarcane

Over the past 60 years, forests in Thailand have reduced by 60 per cent, causing wild elephants to sometimes forage on crops.

November 19, 2020, 03:05 PM

SUSS student studies along HDB corridor since circuit breaker, hopes to help others in similar situation as her

These challenges didn't deter her.

November 19, 2020, 02:52 PM

S'pore green groups hope primate scientist Andie Ang can be considered for NMP

Three candidates were nominated at the virtual town hall and Ang had the most number of votes.

November 19, 2020, 02:25 PM

More than 400 creditors seeking over S$31m from Robinsons, employees potentially owed S$4.3m

Creditors may continue to submit proof of debts owed to them by Robinsons.

November 19, 2020, 01:48 PM

S'porean Muslim convert leaves well-paying job after 12 years to open halal beef noodles stall, judged for being 'not Muslim enough'

Stories of us: They had no idea what he went through.

November 19, 2020, 01:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.