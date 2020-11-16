Bubble tea store near Bugis has pink decor, dessert & drinks from S$3.60

YTEA, a store located near Bugis, offers a variety of bubble tea and desserts on its menu.

Perhaps one of the most striking features of the cafe is its pink interior:

Menu

Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:

Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)

Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)

Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)

Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

Here are some photos of the drinks:

Rouge Oolong Tea:

Black Tea:

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:

Desserts

YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:

Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)

Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)

You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.

YTEA Singapore

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-08, Citygate, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 7pm, Saturday, 12pm to 7pm

