Bubble tea store near Bugis has pink decor, dessert & drinks from S$3.60

For pastel pink and bubble tea lovers.

Siti Hawa | November 16, 2020, 02:54 PM

YTEA, a store located near Bugis, offers a variety of bubble tea and desserts on its menu.

Perhaps one of the most striking features of the cafe is its pink interior:

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Menu

Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:

  • Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)

  • Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

  • Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)

  • Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

  • Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)

  • Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

  • Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

Here are some photos of the drinks:

Rouge Oolong Tea:

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Black Tea:

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:

Photo via @ytea_sg on Instagram

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:

Photo via @citygate.sg on Instagram

Desserts

YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:

  • Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

  • Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

  • Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)

  • Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)

Photo via YTEA Singapore

You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.

YTEA Singapore

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-08, Citygate, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 7pm, Saturday, 12pm to 7pm

Top photos via @ytea_sg and @mayunyan07 on Instagram 

