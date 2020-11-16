Bubble tea store near Bugis has pink decor, dessert & drinks from S$3.60

YTEA, a store located near Bugis, offers a variety of bubble tea and desserts on its menu.
Perhaps one of the most striking features of the cafe is its pink interior:
Menu
Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:
- Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)
- Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)
- Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)
- Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)
- Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)
- Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)
- Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)
- Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)
- Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)
- Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)
Here are some photos of the drinks:
Rouge Oolong Tea:
Black Tea:
Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:
Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:
Desserts
YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:
- Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)
- Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)
- Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)
- Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)
You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.
YTEA Singapore
Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-08, Citygate, Singapore 199597
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 7pm, Saturday, 12pm to 7pm
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @ytea_sg and @mayunyan07 on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.