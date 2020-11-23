Back

4 suspects, aged 15 to 21, being investigated for love scam & allegedly cheating victim of S$12,200

Sad.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 23, 2020, 05:09 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are currently looking into a case where a victim was allegedly cheated into transferring S$12,200 to the perpetrators.

Victim befriended two people on a dating website & transferred money to them

According to the SPF, four people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in a cheating case.

The four suspects are aged between 15 and 21.

The victim made friends with two strangers on a dating website.

The duo then allegedly instructed the victim to transfer cash to them on various occasions to pay off repair costs purportedly incurred from a road traffic accident and they would offer companionship in exchange.

The victim had made a report with the police around 12am on Nov. 15 about the scam and the identity of the suspects were established on Nov. 16.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to SPF, the offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

How to prevent similar scams

Here are some things members of the public can do to prevent scams:

  • Be careful when befriending strangers online

  • Be wary when being asked to receive and/or transfer money to people you don't know

You can learn more about scams here.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

Top image via amrothman/pixabay

