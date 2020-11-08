Young Joe Biden was absolutely chad, Internet rediscovers post-election

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden has just been elected as the next President-elect of the U.S. after going neck-to-neck with President Trump for nearly six days as crucial swing states counted the record number of mail-in ballots before a victor was called.

Celebrities congratulate Biden

Celebrities such as LeBron James, Cher, Jennifer Lawrence, Seth Rogan, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian West took to social media to congratulate Biden and celebrate his victory.

But a particular Instagram post by Queen Bey Beyoncé caught the attention of the Internet for it showed a rather different looking President-elect, who, when inaugurated on Jan. 20 next year, would be the country's oldest President ever at 78.

Picture of a young Joe Biden generates thirst

The post attracted a wave of comments from Instagram users who were incredulous at how good Biden looked when he was a young man.

Was once the youngest Senator in U.S. history

Biden was once the youngest Senator in U.S. history.

Shortly after he turned 30 in 1973, he became the youngest Senator in the 93rd Congress at that time.

Top image via Beyoncé/IG