Yishun resident offers hot drinks & a place to rest for delivery riders during heavy rain

One Singaporean man has gone above and beyond to show his appreciation towards food delivery riders.

The recent downpours have made delivery riders' jobs harder during this period:

Aware of the situation, one Singaporean living in Yishun has put up a Facebook post to offer hot drinks and a place for delivery men to wait out the rain or dry themselves.

Speaking to Stomp, the man who stays at Yishun Avenue 9 Block 318A delved into what prompted this offer.

The man offers every delivery rider, he orders a few times a day, a drink and a small cash token whenever possible.

He also told Stomp that he asks those riding motorbikes or bicycles if they would like to use the toilet or sit down for a while.

Nice.

Top image via Douglas Chan/Facebook and Priveen Raj/Facebook