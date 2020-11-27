Back

Yishun resident offers hot drinks & a place to rest for delivery riders during heavy rain

The hero we need.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 27, 2020, 12:01 PM

One Singaporean man has gone above and beyond to show his appreciation towards food delivery riders.

The recent downpours have made delivery riders' jobs harder during this period:

Aware of the situation, one Singaporean living in Yishun has put up a Facebook post to offer hot drinks and a place for delivery men to wait out the rain or dry themselves.

Speaking to Stomp, the man who stays at Yishun Avenue 9 Block 318A delved into what prompted this offer.

The man offers every delivery rider, he orders a few times a day, a drink and a small cash token whenever possible.

He also told Stomp that he asks those riding motorbikes or bicycles if they would like to use the toilet or sit down for a while.

Nice.

Top image via Douglas Chan/Facebook and Priveen Raj/Facebook

