S'pore cat welfare volunteers find dead bunny in trash, give it proper funeral with flowers

It had been mistaken for a cat.

Nigel Chua | November 24, 2020, 05:44 PM

A group of cat welfare volunteers were alerted to a case of a dead cat found in an Yishun void deck in the afternoon of Nov. 23.

The animal had been wrapped in newspaper and placed in a red paper bag at the ground floor of Block 161 in Yishun Street 11.

Photo via Yishun Cat Patrol on Facebook.

The group shared on its Facebook page, Yishun Cat Patrol, about the incident, saying that pet cremation services had been engaged.

However, the next day (Nov. 24), the group discovered from the cremation service that it was not a cat, but a bunny.

Nonetheless, the bunny was able to have a proper send-off, complete with flowers.

Photo via Yishun Cat Patrol on Facebook.

In it's update to the initial post, Yishun Cat Patrol wished the bunny "eternal peace".

Comments on the post expressed appreciation for the bunny's "dignified send off", while condemning "heartless" owners.

What to do with dead pets in Singapore

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website, pet owners may dispose of their pet carcasses in black refuse bags for disposal together with their general waste, if their pets are small in size.

However, those with larger pets will "need to engage the services of commercial animal crematoria."

NEA advised pet owners not to drive to incineration plants to dispose of their dead pets, as these facilities are "designed for refuse trucks only."

