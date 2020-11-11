Yishun baking store sells giant tubs of Nutella & extra big portions of everything wholesale

A wholesale baking supplies store has opened in Yishun.

A customer shared about the store, N Supplies Wholesale Baking Supplies, on Facebook on Nov. 8.

The shop is like Phoon Huat, but it specialises in selling some extra large quantities of baking items that cannot be found elsewhere, as it is zooming in on the home baker demographic.

A write-up about the shop said it is a small Muslim-owned company selling wholesale halal baking supplies at no minimum order.

The shelves are stacked with supplies and baking equipment -- with giant tubs of Nutella for sale.

Big tubs

Giant tubs of peanut butter are being sold at S$20 per tub.

There is also large quantities of margarine and sugar for sale for the bulk buyers operating home-based businesses.

Wholesale proportions

Vanilla essence, chocolate couverture, flour and vegetable oil are also available in abundance.

Containers to store baked goods is also available.

Although not mentioned, this shop is a godsend during this pandemic for those operating home-based businesses that involve baking and selling to the public.

Address: Block 717, Yishun Street 71, #01-327, Singapore 760717

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday (Sundays closed)

MRT station: Yishun

