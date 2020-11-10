S'pore's last Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks outlet is located at Bishan food centre

Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks was a famous eatery in Bugis Junction.

It has been closed for several years but turns out, there's still one remaining outlet in Singapore.

It is located at Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan.

A revelation that took many by surprise.

Business "could be better"

When Mothership went down to the stall around lunch time on Tuesday (Nov. 10), there were no customers.

Speaking to one of the staff members there, she said that business "could be better".

Many customers are not aware of the new location, she added.

She also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse.

Yellow Submarines moved to the Bishan food centre in April 2019.

Still the same cheesesteaks

The menu, however, has not changed.

Yellow Submarines still sells the same iconic cheesesteaks and side dishes.

It is also halal-certified.

Details

Address: Blk 511 Bishan Street 13, #01-522, S570511

Opening hours: Opens daily (except for Wednesdays) from 11am to 8:30pm.

Yellow Submarines is also available for islandwide deliveries everyday (except for Wednesdays) from 11:30am to 8:15pm.

You can head over to its website to make your orders.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.