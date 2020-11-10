Back

S'pore's last Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks outlet is located at Bishan food centre

We all live in a yellow submarine, yellow submarine, yellow submarine.

Syahindah Ishak | November 10, 2020, 03:40 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks was a famous eatery in Bugis Junction.

Image from Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks/FB.

It has been closed for several years but turns out, there's still one remaining outlet in Singapore.

It is located at Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

A revelation that took many by surprise.

Business "could be better"

When Mothership went down to the stall around lunch time on Tuesday (Nov. 10), there were no customers.

Speaking to one of the staff members there, she said that business "could be better".

Many customers are not aware of the new location, she added.

She also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse.

Yellow Submarines moved to the Bishan food centre in April 2019.

Still the same cheesesteaks

The menu, however, has not changed.

Yellow Submarines still sells the same iconic cheesesteaks and side dishes.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

It is also halal-certified.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak.

Details

Address: Blk 511 Bishan Street 13, #01-522, S570511

Opening hours: Opens daily (except for Wednesdays) from 11am to 8:30pm.

Yellow Submarines is also available for islandwide deliveries everyday (except for Wednesdays) from 11:30am to 8:15pm.

You can head over to its website to make your orders.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.

Apple's latest update introduces 117 new emojis, including bubble tea & face with medical mask

The more the merrier.

November 10, 2020, 03:26 PM

Man, 21, fined for speeding at 160km/h to buy durians with friend during Circuit Breaker

Charged with dangerous driving and breaching safe distancing measures.

November 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

Christmas-themed Pokemon pop-up store at VivoCity now till Dec. 26, 2020

Pika-broke.

November 10, 2020, 03:05 PM

Man without mask flips middle finger at driver in Pasir Panjang after driver doesn't slow down

The man crossing the road heard saying, 'Pedestrians first'.

November 10, 2020, 02:48 PM

US President-elect Joe Biden announces Covid-19 task force

The task force will advise the incoming Biden-Harris transition team on how to handle the pandemic.

November 10, 2020, 02:38 PM

HK actress Jacqueline Wong's TVB contract apparently terminated after show gets low ratings

Oh no.

November 10, 2020, 01:59 PM

30-year-old man arrested for allegedly slashing enforcement officer with sickle near Canberra Link

Sickle.

November 10, 2020, 01:47 PM

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial in Brazil halted after 'adverse incident'

The institution leading the trial stated that a death had occurred but it was unrelated to the vaccine.

November 10, 2020, 01:38 PM

7-Eleven S'pore launches Christmas meat platter from S$16.90 & BTS ice cream for S$98

Meat platter.

November 10, 2020, 01:21 PM

S'pore's digital economy shrank by 24% due to decline in online travel-related transactions

The value of transactions made on online travel — which includes bookings for flights and hotel — fell by 70 per cent in 2020.

November 10, 2020, 01:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.