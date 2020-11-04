Back

Water gushes out of wet riser room at Woodlands HDB block, floods 7th floor corridor

Due to a defective gasket.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 04, 2020, 10:53 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

A video showing a flooded corridor has been making the roundS a few days ago.

The incident supposedly happened on the seventh floor of Block 185A Woodlands Street 13 on Nov. 1.

Photo via Elisa Marzo Divino/Facebook.

One video showed a food delivery man making his way along the corridor.

GIF via video by Elisa Marzo Divino/Facebook.

Another showed a flooded lift lobby and water gushing out from the wet riser room on the same level.

GIF via video by Elisa Marzo Divino/Facebook.

While it has been raining recently, the flooded corridor was not caused by the downpour as some have speculated.

Due to defective gasket

In response to Mothership’s query, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) confirmed that the conservancy team was alerted to the situation at around 4pm on Nov. 1.

The town council immediately informed their fire protection tradesman to attend to the issue and alerted the Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU).

Cleaners were also mobilised to clear the water from the common corridor area.

The tradesman arrived at around 4:30pm and put a stop to the water flow by turning off the valve temporarily.

Further investigation showed that the leakage was due to a defective gasket of the wet riser's pump feed endpoint.

The defective gasket has since been replaced the next day.

The town council staff also visited affected residents on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to help document the damages sustained by the residents' personal belongings, such as carpets and food items.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Elisa Marzo Divino/Facebook

Manpower issues no excuse for lapses in police investigations: Shanmugam

Members of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim also asked about the impartiality of the system and video recording of statements.

November 04, 2020, 10:26 PM

S'pore boy, 15, dies after fatal Queensway car accident, doctors fought to save him for hours

A 54-year-old driver has been arrested for careless driving.

November 04, 2020, 10:11 PM

SCDF NSF stole ambulance from Sengkang Fire Station & drove it to visit girlfriend in condo

He pretended to be an off-duty officer in order to enter the fire station.

November 04, 2020, 09:51 PM

Karl Liew, son of ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong, to be charged for giving false evidence in court

Following a statement made by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

November 04, 2020, 08:25 PM

Instant Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte available at S'pore supermarkets for S$5.45 per box

Each box has four servings.

November 04, 2020, 06:54 PM

Male red-cheeked cordon-bleu makes surprise appearance at Punggol Park

Not the fried chicken dish please.

November 04, 2020, 06:54 PM

20 complaints filed against Robinsons over undelivered mattresses, new rule for voucher use

More complaints.

November 04, 2020, 06:46 PM

Sealy Singapore to honour orders made by Robinsons customers

A silver lining for some.

November 04, 2020, 06:18 PM

S’pore doctors debunk fertility misconceptions & explain why couples should get their fertility health checked

Having a baby isn’t as easy as one might think.

November 04, 2020, 06:04 PM

Not all items taken by Parti Liyani affected by break in chain of custody: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the police could have acted faster to prevent the break in chain of custody for some of the items.

November 04, 2020, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.