Water gushes out of wet riser room at Woodlands HDB block, floods 7th floor corridor

A video showing a flooded corridor has been making the roundS a few days ago.

The incident supposedly happened on the seventh floor of Block 185A Woodlands Street 13 on Nov. 1.

One video showed a food delivery man making his way along the corridor.

Another showed a flooded lift lobby and water gushing out from the wet riser room on the same level.

While it has been raining recently, the flooded corridor was not caused by the downpour as some have speculated.

Due to defective gasket

In response to Mothership’s query, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) confirmed that the conservancy team was alerted to the situation at around 4pm on Nov. 1.

The town council immediately informed their fire protection tradesman to attend to the issue and alerted the Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU).

Cleaners were also mobilised to clear the water from the common corridor area.

The tradesman arrived at around 4:30pm and put a stop to the water flow by turning off the valve temporarily.

Further investigation showed that the leakage was due to a defective gasket of the wet riser's pump feed endpoint.

The defective gasket has since been replaced the next day.

The town council staff also visited affected residents on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to help document the damages sustained by the residents' personal belongings, such as carpets and food items.

Top image via Elisa Marzo Divino/Facebook