30 women, aged 22 to 53, arrested after police raid at Golden Mile Tower & other locations

Thirty women, aged between 22 and 53, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act following a police raid on Nov. 11, 2020.

On Nov. 11, 2020, the police carried out a joint enforcement operation led by Central Police Division involving enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) at public entertainment outlets located along Aliwal Street, Temple Street, Beach Road, Syed Alwi Road and South Bridge Road.

During the operation, two outlets were found to have contravened Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) and another outlet was found to have contravened Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) and liquor licence conditions.Eight people were investigated for their alleged breach of Covid-19 temporary measures for gathering in a group of more than five persons.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Actions will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Liquor Control Act 2015, Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The police said it will continue to take tough enforcement action against illegal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law.