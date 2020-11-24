Back

S'pore woman, 30, allegedly locked out of home by dad if she's not home by 7pm

If she tried to enter after 7pm, both her and her mother would be scolded.

Tanya Ong | November 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

A 30-year-old woman would apparently get locked out of her home by her father if she does not reach home by 7pm, even if she was held back at work.

Locked out of home

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the woman's mother would plead with her father, begging him to open the door to let their daughter in.

The Chinese daily reported that this has always been the case, even before the woman started work.

If she returned later than 7pm and tried to enter by unlocking the door, both she and her mother would be scolded by the father.

In order to not put her mother in a tough position, the woman said she would rush home before 7pm every night. If she was unable to make it, she would first inform her mother, who would then text her to quickly enter while her father was showering or if he had stepped out.

There were times where she would have to wait until around 12am, when her parents went to bed, before returning.

Psychologically affected

Lianhe Wanbao reported that this year, the daughter witnessed her mother getting beaten by her father, and called the police.

The police referred the case to a social worker for assistance, who then found that the woman had been suffering from long-term psychological violence.

The woman's father would constantly verbally insult them, and occasionally be quite rough with her mother, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

The woman also explained that she was unwilling to move out as that would mean leaving her mum alone with her father, and she would be unable to take care of her mother.

Top photo via Unsplash, Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

