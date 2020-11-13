40-year-old woman in India beats up 19-year-old after being called 'Auntie'

"Excuse me, Auntie," a 19-year-old said to a 40-year-old woman in a crowded market in Etah, India out of politeness.
What seemed to be a harmless phrase got her embroiled in an expected scuffle on Nov. 2 evening, Times of India reported.
The 40-year-old, offended after being called "Auntie", slapped and lashed out at the teenager.
That led to a scuffle eventually, with others at the market attempting to break up the fight.
Police intervened and both parties were brought to the police station.
Here's a video:
Top image via Pakistan Latest/YouTube
