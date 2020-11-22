Back

Brazen wild boar raids female cyclist's bicycle basket for delicious contents in Pulau Ubin

Close encounter with nature.

Andrew Koay | November 22, 2020, 05:54 PM

For many Singaporeans, a visit to Pulau Ubin represents a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and get in touch with nature.

Yet, for at least one visitor, a trip to the island resulted in more touch that she was ready for.

In a video circulated on social media, the woman can be seen attempting to fend off a wild boar with her bicycle.

It is not clear when the incident had taken place, although the video was uploaded on Nov. 22.

Holding the awkward defensive position of a half-squat with her hands outstretched using the bicycle to create distance between herself and the animal, the woman tries to circle away from the wild beast.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that the boar is more interested in the contents of the bicycle's basket than the cyclist.

In the video — which was presumably filmed by the woman's friend — other voices can be heard excitedly referring to the food items in the basket.

"Eh how ah, want throw away the food ah?!" shouts one off-camera woman, the urgency in her voice escalating with each syllable.

Right on cue, the wild boar leaps onto its hind legs and ascends the bicycle to a chorus of screams.

Its snout reaches into the basket and manages to grab ahold of a purple plastic bag, which it pulls from the bicycle onto the ground.

The boar then pauses for a second, as if contemplating if it should continue pillaging the helpless woman and her bicycle.

Thankfully for our friend, the boar decides that it has had enough; the bold beast makes its merry way into the Chek Jawa Wetlands, bringing the smash and grab to an end.

The astonished bystanders can do nothing but laugh as the wild boar disappears in the swamp.

50-year-old woman left with facial and leg injuries

This run-in with nature marks the second reported incident this week of a wild boar interrupting human routine.

The Straits Times reported that a 50-year-old woman was attacked by a boar while exercising in Sungei Api Api park on Nov. 17.

Emerging from the foilage, the wild boar charged at her before running off, leaving the woman with a 10cm-long laceration on her left leg and facial injuries.

Native to Singapore, the wild boar can weigh up to 100kg according to the National Parks Board (NParks), making for a fearsome proposition when confronting humans.

Like many other wild animals, they will only attack if they are cornered or if they feel threatened, while female wild boars are very protective of their young and can easily be provoked.

If you encounter one in the wild, NParks recommends three things to keep safe:

  • Be calm and move slowly away from the animal

  • Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal

  • If you see adults with young piglets, leave them alone

Top image from Meng Nguan via Facebook

