Who is winning? Trump or Biden? Biden has more routes to 270 than Trump.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden now has 238 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 213.

Biden's most direct path to 270 is to win Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Trump's path is to win Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump has more states to win, as Biden managed to flip Arizona, which Trump won in 2016.

Fuller explanation

As more votes come in and are counted, Biden’s chances of an Electoral College victory go up.

Biden has won Wisconsin, one of the three “Blue Wall” states that flipped blue in his favor as more votes were counted.

Biden has won back Arizona, which was a state Trump won in 2016.

Winning Neveda would pave way for Biden

If Biden secures Nevada, he can reach the necessary 270 electoral votes if he can win Michigan and Wisconsin too, even without Pennsylvania. (But Pennsylvania might be flipped in Biden's favour after more votes come in. See below.)

Biden is currently leading in Neveda by a razor-thin margin.

Significant numbers of votes from absentee voters have yet to be counted for those states.

And large urban counties tend to vote Democratic.

Wisconsin and Michigan votes will be counted later Wednesday (Thursday, Singapore timing), and Nevada won’t resume counting absentee ballots until Thursday (Friday, Singapore timing).

Stray electoral vote goes Biden's way

A single electoral vote from the second congressional district of Nebraska, one of two states that splits its votes, also went to Biden.

Trump won that district in 2016 but Biden won it back this time.

Biden was scooping up more votes in Georgia as ballots from Democratic-heavy urban centers came in.

Trump leading in Pennsylvania, but for how long?

Biden is also winning absentee ballots counted in Pennsylvania by an overwhelming margin so far, at this time of writing.

If he carried the remaining absentee ballots by a similar margin, he would win the state, even though he is trailing Trump there now.

Trump is leading by nearly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania as of 5am ET Wednesday.

Biden’s chances depend on whether he can win a large percentage of the more than 1.4 million absentee ballots that remain to be counted.

So far, Biden has won absentee voters in Pennsylvania, 78 per cent to 21 per cent.

The results indicated that Biden held an overwhelming lead among absentee voters, which matches with the findings of pre-election surveys and an analysis of absentee ballot requests.

How Biden might have it easier

Trump needs at least four of the following five states to pass 270 electoral votes: Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

He won them all in 2016.

If Biden wins any two of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia -- with Neveda in the bag -- he’ll win.

