800kg of unsold ugly vegetables rescued from Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre given to 3 community fridges

What happens to fresh fruits and vegetables that look bruised, discoloured, or simply not eye-catching enough to be displayed to be retailed?

Yes, they all get thrown away because transporting them to be sold will only result in them not being bought and they end up being disposed off later on anyway.

So, this is where Fridge Restock Community SG comes in.

Volunteer food rescue group

The group of volunteers conduct food rescue missions weekly at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and bring the items salvaged to community refrigerators located at void decks of HDB blocks to be redistributed to residents.

There are currently three refrigerators situated in Tampines, Bedok Reservoir and Teck Whye.

A total of seven rescuers and three drivers take the initiative to help make this project happen and keep it going.

The amount of fresh produce they collect can be staggering and fill the passenger seats and boot of a car to be transported to one location.

Some of the fresh vegetables and fruits might be overripe or bruised during picking or transportation, but are still safe for consumption:

