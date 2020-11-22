'Incredible Tales' on Netflix a reminder that Utt now 47 years old & looking ageless

"Best of Incredible Tales" is one of the latest additions on Netflix.

The horror programme brings us back to a time before the internet was a thing... and conveniently reminded us of its host, Utt.

The Thai-American turns 47 this year, but his apparently filter-free photos on Instagram certainly belie his age.

In fact, Utt looks the same as he did almost two decades ago (the show started in 2004), save for an added element of ruggedness.

This was how he looked then:

And how he looks now:

Utt was born Greg Uttsada Panichkul to Thai-Chinese parents in California, where he grew up. He is fluent in both English and Thai.

He is also known for being one of the longest-running host on MTV Asia.

While the host/ actor/ model has been relatively low-profile these few years, he told TNP in 2018 that he missed being in movies, and has a manager that is "constantly on the lookout" for shows that he can join.

Related story

Top image via Netflix, Utt's Instagram