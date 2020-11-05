Internet bored, makes memes while waiting for states to determine the US election winner

Democrat candidate Joe Biden is currently just six electoral votes away from becoming the next President of the United States after capturing the states of Wisconsin and Michigan, and assuming he holds on to his lead in Arizona.

Internet makes memes about Trump

With incumbent President Donald Trump's seat in the Oval Office looking precarious, many Internet users are confident of Biden's chances at capturing at least six more electoral votes to win the election.

Trump's campaign has launched lawsuits in pivotal states such as Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, in an attempt to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan as more mail-in votes that were counted appear to be in Biden's favour, shrinking Trump's margin.

In response to Trump's attempt to stop the vote counting, Internet users took to Twitter to mock the president.

A Twitter user filmed a comedic act in which he imitated Trump, with a very recognisable voice:

OMG DON CLAIMS HE "BEAT" POKEMON, HAS NOT CAUGHT 'EM ALL... TRUMP: "GAME ENDS WHEN YOU BEAT ELITE FOUR" pic.twitter.com/xSHxHCtlkG — thanks austin giving (@shrimpJAJ) November 4, 2020

After results revealed that Biden won the votes in Wisconsin, some users started celebrating Trump's possible, perhaps even likely exit from the White House.

Some users also credited Michigan for stopping Trump's re-election as one of the swing states.

https://twitter.com/JoeBidenHarriss/status/1324127250451701761

Waiting for Nevada to finish counting votes

While Biden needs six more electoral votes to win the election, the state of Nevada is worth exactly six electoral votes.

At the end of the first night, Biden has clinched a narrow lead ahead of Trump in the state but only 75 per cent of the votes have been counted.

However, Nevada has temporarily suspended vote counting, and will not have any updates until Thursday, 12pm EST (1:00am on Friday in Singapore).

In response to Nevada's delay, Internet users decided to vent their frustration doing what they do best -- making memes.

why is it taking nevada so long like guys you are literally 80% this pic.twitter.com/QN0p6B4Rom — Evan (@evan_reviews_) November 5, 2020

Waiting on Nevada to determine the fate of this country’s future pic.twitter.com/0jEUrlkqK1 — Daniel Soria (@Soria1Daniel) November 4, 2020

nevada realising the whole election depends on their six electoral college votes pic.twitter.com/eBvZ6Cv0hD — quinn (@fleabxgs) November 4, 2020

While other key states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina are still tallying votes, it may come down to Nevada's six votes to decide America's next president.

