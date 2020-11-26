Uncle Roger works at bubble tea shop in Sweden, gets praised by Jay Chou

People battered over the head by Covid-19, recession and ennui are certainly not getting tired of Uncle Roger's antics in 2020.

Given the character's popularity, Uncle Roger has moved beyond doing fried rice reviews.

He has been seen working at a food truck and now at a bubble tea shop in Stockholm, Sweden.

Works at bubble tea shop, serves savage replies

In the latest episode, Uncle Roger works at "Machi Machi" bubble tea shop, which is supposedly endorsed by Mandopop star Jay Chou.

The video gained over 1.47 million views within a few days as viewers get entertained by Uncle Roger's savage replies to his customers at the shop.

This includes calling Singapore "Malaysia's worst enemy" at around 11:45 mark when he met a Singaporean customer.

The customer then later clarified that he was born in Malaysia, and Uncle Roger called him a defect.

But both of them eventually agreed that Asian work ethic is "very good" and the customer let out a loud "Ya lor!".

Other savage moments include Uncle Roger telling off customers who asked for recommendations or other special requests.

At the end of his shift, Uncle Roger received feedback from the shop in-charge Shu Yu on his performance which, as you can expect, is not great.

Jay Chou finds Uncle Roger interesting

At around 6:15 mark, Uncle Roger calls Chou the "Uncle Roger of music".

He also confessed that he has been a big fan of Chou and that his favourite album is his second album titled "Fantasy".

The video got Chou's attention as he posted a clip of the episode on Instagram with the caption "hahaha #uncleroger".

The Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, who acts as Uncle Roger, then replied in Mandarin in the comment section, saying:

"Wah thank you Jay Chou! I grew up listening to your music ".

In response, Chou said:

"Haha, your videos are very interesting 👍"

If you wonder how these customers can tolerate Uncle Roger's poor attitude, the video included some behind-the-scenes footage at the end, which shows the Malaysian comedian preparing everyone for Uncle Roger's savage moments.

Top image via Uncle Roger's video and Jay Chou's Instagram