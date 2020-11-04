Twitter user who tried to cancel Xiaxue apologises, retracts all allegations

The Twitter user who tried to "cancel" Xiaxue has published a series of tweets undoing her earlier agitations.

The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @elouease, previously wrote on the social media platform that the Xiaxue, who is also known as Wendy Cheng, was seeking a Protection Order and Stop Publication Order against her.

And it appears that the legal pressure has achieved its intended effect.

Circulated document of allegations

A Nov. 4 Twitter thread by @elouease identified the account holder as Elouise Quek Li Bin.

In the thread, Quek admitted that she had posted allegations about Xiaxue to her social media platforms, and created a document containing these allegations.

The document was then circulated among members of the public, encouraging them to pressure Xiaxue's sponsors and business partners into dropping her.

After acknowledging the distress and financial losses her actions have caused Xiaxue, Quek apologised and promise to never do it again.

The same statement was posted to Quek's Instagram Story.

You can read it here:

Sometime between 4 July 2020 to 17 July 2020, I, Elouise Quek Li Bin, published numerous posts on Twitter and Instagram that contained allegations about Xiaxue. I also made a document containing similar allegations about Xiaxue, then circulated this document and folder (1/x) — david lynch girl (@elouease) November 4, 2020

After the statement, Quek followed up with a screenshot on legal mediation, without a caption.

Top image via Xiaxue and Elouise Quek's Instagram