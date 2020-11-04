Back

Twitter user who tried to cancel Xiaxue apologises, retracts all allegations

Take backsies.

Mandy How | November 04, 2020, 11:34 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The Twitter user who tried to "cancel" Xiaxue has published a series of tweets undoing her earlier agitations.

The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @elouease, previously wrote on the social media platform that the Xiaxue, who is also known as Wendy Cheng, was seeking a Protection Order and Stop Publication Order against her.

And it appears that the legal pressure has achieved its intended effect.

Circulated document of allegations

A Nov. 4 Twitter thread by @elouease identified the account holder as Elouise Quek Li Bin.

In the thread, Quek admitted that she had posted allegations about Xiaxue to her social media platforms, and created a document containing these allegations.

The document was then circulated among members of the public, encouraging them to pressure Xiaxue's sponsors and business partners into dropping her.

After acknowledging the distress and financial losses her actions have caused Xiaxue, Quek apologised and promise to never do it again.

The same statement was posted to Quek's Instagram Story.

You can read it here:

After the statement, Quek followed up with a screenshot on legal mediation, without a caption.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Xiaxue and Elouise Quek's Instagram

URA: No fireworks display at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, will be at various heartland locations instead

No fireworks display at Marina Bay to avoid crowding.

November 05, 2020, 11:00 AM

Traffic Police in S'pore stopping good drivers & rewarding them with goody bag

Everyone gets a goody bag.

November 05, 2020, 10:49 AM

Trump sues in battleground states Michigan, Georgia & Pennsylvania as tide turns in Biden's favour

Biden is one pivotal state away from victory.

November 05, 2020, 10:48 AM

Amos Yee formally facing child porn charges in US

He will have formal charges pressed against him later on.

November 05, 2020, 10:33 AM

Can't compare suicide figures before & after it was decriminalised in S'pore: Desmond Tan

Attempted suicide was decriminalised in Singapore in 2019.

November 05, 2020, 10:04 AM

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin & Michigan, Donald Trump demands recount due to 'irregularities'

The Democrats have reclaimed a crucial part of the ‘blue wall’ that slipped away in 2016.

November 05, 2020, 09:46 AM

Who is winning? Trump or Biden? Biden has more routes to 270 than Trump.

Biden's path to 270 more straightforward for now.

November 05, 2020, 01:17 AM

Tart specialist Drips Bakery Cafe opens 2nd outlet at Takashimaya S'pore

Yay.

November 05, 2020, 12:50 AM

Joe Biden has won more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history

He surpassed Obama's 2008 popular vote.

November 05, 2020, 12:33 AM

Authorities did further investigation on Liews after High Court's decision: Shanmugam

The Minister was also asked by PAP MP Xie Yao Quan if Parti Liyani was actually guilty.

November 05, 2020, 12:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.