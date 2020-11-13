Back

Trump privately talking about running in 2024

A sign he is conceding this round.

Belmont Lay | November 13, 2020, 02:06 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

United States President Donald Trump has spoken privately about running for the presidency again in 2024, U.S. media have reported.

Trump is already plotting another run at the White House and has discussed the matter with aides, two sources told Axios.

The sitting president has yet to concede defeat to Joe Biden after the Nov. 3 election.

Under the U.S. constitution presidents are limited to serving two terms, but they need not be consecutive.

Trump has been spending his days largely on the phone, calling advisers, allies and friends, with the president “trying to find people who will give him good news,” one adviser told Washington Post.

Problem for Republican Party

Trump's potential return in 2024 spells trouble for the Republican party as he looks set to hijack the party again.

A future Trump run would help keep him relevant and in the media spotlight from now till then, which would diminish the chances of rising stars and buzzed-about 2024 hopefuls.

These individuals include Tom Cotton of Arkansas, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and current Vice President Mike Pence.

They are unlikely to run if Trump is planning another campaign, Trump allies said, according to Washington Post.

An indication he is conceding this round -- with a fight

Washington Post also reported that Trump has been discussing a possible 2024 campaign matter-of-factly, an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end.

“I’m just going to run in 2024. I’m just going to run again,” Trump has been saying, according to a senior administration official who has spoken with him this week, Washington Post reported.

At the moment, despite losing, Trump maintains a grip on a large swathe of Republican Party supporters.

This populist base helped lift him to power in 2016 and turned out for him again in 2020.

Most elected Republicans are fearful of provoking Trump’s ire, party officials and Trump advisers said.

Trump has secured more than 73 million votes as of Nov. 13, 2020, and he has continued to harp on his total vote share on social media.

Continues to hammer on voter fraud message -- without evidence

The president continues to falsely claim he is the true winner of the election and that there was widespread voter fraud.

But any hope of overturning Biden's victory will be near-impossible.

Trump aides, advisers and allies said there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results, as Biden has a majority of electoral college votes, as well as a 5 million-vote lead in the national popular vote.

One path to Trump's victory is winning in the all-important state of Pennsylvania.

But Biden leads by more than 50,000 votes there.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Thai man tattoos king's words of praise on his arm, says the king is god

He also said the love he has for the king is the same he has for his parents.

November 13, 2020, 12:08 PM

40-year-old woman in India beats up 19-year-old after being called 'Auntie'

Triggered.

November 13, 2020, 11:44 AM

284 gardening plots at 4 parks in S'pore open for application from Nov. 29, 2020

Plots will be allocated via balloting.

November 13, 2020, 11:43 AM

Elderly woman, 87, slips & falls into river in China, lies on back to stay calm & afloat as help arrives

Mental > physical.

November 13, 2020, 02:45 AM

Spotted wood owl spotted at Queen's Road in S'pore

A head-turner.

November 12, 2020, 11:48 PM

Imported Covid-19 cases include S'porean who returned from UAE

Total of 58,102 cases as of Nov. 12.

November 12, 2020, 10:42 PM

Nike to launch Air Jordan basketball sneakers with auto-lacing technology on Dec. 30, 2020

Serious "Back to the Future" vibes.

November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

B.B.Big’s matcha & red bean popsicles now available at S’pore supermarkets

365 days of sweltering hot weather is bearable with ice creams.

November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

S'pore boss puts up gorgeous Deepavali deco, 3-day feast for her migrant workers: 'They're the real heroes'

Stories of Us: Here's how one company director is looking out for her workers and helping them celebrate Deepavali during Covid-19 in a safe and thoughtful way.

November 12, 2020, 07:15 PM

Kenny Rogers Roasters Tampines outlet now halal-certified

Yummy.

November 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.