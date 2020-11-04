Back

Trump releases collage of videos of Trump dancing to YMCA in one last hurrah

Trump music video.

Belmont Lay | November 04, 2020, 02:54 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

President Donald Trump has dropped the most irreverent video of all time to get his supporters to get out and vote.

In what is perhaps a one last hurrah to galvanise supporters, Trump's social media released a two-minute video of him dancing with the Village People's Y.M.C.A as the soundtrack.

His video is bound to be slammed by his opponents as "unpresidential".

Meanwhile, on the streets, regular Americans and businesses are bracing for the worst as unrests and violence is anticipated.

Shops boarded up in US in response to potential street violence as voters await election result

Most Americans agree that the country is more divided than before the pandemic hit.

November 04, 2020, 01:38 AM

7,000 sq ft warehouse sale in Ang Mo Kio selling toys, appliances & gadgets from S$3

The place is crowded.

November 04, 2020, 01:21 AM

Zaqy Mohamad & WP's Jamus Lim clash over question on S'poreans taking home S$1,300 per month

Singapore's definition of personal income includes CPF contributions and Workfare payouts.

November 03, 2020, 11:14 PM

Knocking her teeth out with hammer & peeing on her food: S’pore family accused of abusing woman with intellectual disability

The victim was a family friend.

November 03, 2020, 10:51 PM

8-year-old girl in Woodlands collision wakes up after 12-day coma

Good news.

November 03, 2020, 09:51 PM

13 more Covid-19 cases discharged, 38 recovering in hospital

New cases on Nov. 3: 7 imported, 2 locally-transmitted.

November 03, 2020, 09:36 PM

Orchard Hotel offers lounge 'workcation' at S$25/day, includes food, free-flow drinks & free parking

Snazzy.

November 03, 2020, 06:36 PM

S'poreans unable to redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers online can go to physical touchpoints

For those who need help accessing the vouchers.

November 03, 2020, 05:30 PM

10 activity & exploration tours in S'pore like mangrove kayaking, kelong tours & bicycle tours

Get some sun.

November 03, 2020, 05:05 PM

IHLs handled 172 sexual misconduct cases involving students & staff from 2015-19: Sun Xueling

Sun: The number of sexual misconduct cases in autonomous universities is falling.

November 03, 2020, 04:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.