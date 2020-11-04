Trump releases collage of videos of Trump dancing to YMCA in one last hurrah

President Donald Trump has dropped the most irreverent video of all time to get his supporters to get out and vote.
In what is perhaps a one last hurrah to galvanise supporters, Trump's social media released a two-minute video of him dancing with the Village People's Y.M.C.A as the soundtrack.
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
His video is bound to be slammed by his opponents as "unpresidential".
Meanwhile, on the streets, regular Americans and businesses are bracing for the worst as unrests and violence is anticipated.
