Trump booed & flipped off en route back to White House from golf game after Biden victory

Americans making themselves heard.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2020, 01:33 PM

President Donald Trump was booed and flipped off by Americans on his way back to the White House after his golf game, which happened at the same time that former vice president Joe Biden was called the winner of the 2020 election by major network TV.

Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday.

As Trump's motorcade made the 42km trip back to the White House, the president drove past jubilant crowds celebrating his loss.

Outside his golf course, on the streets, on the side of the highway, and on overpasses, people waved flags and cheered on Biden, while some also gave Trump the middle finger.

Those celebrating Biden's victory and Trump's defeat took their positions along the current president's motorcade route, waiting for him to pass by on the way back to the White House.

The signs said "BYE DON" and "YOU LOSE & WE ALL WIN", as well as Biden–Harris flags.

Trump was photographed at one point looking out from his motorcade at the scenes on the street.

But it was not all anti-Trump.

There were some Trump supporters along the way as well, holding banners and flags in support.

Before Trump left the golf course to go back to the White House, he stopped for a photo opportunity with a wedding couple and their guests.

Slightly over an hour after he was back at the White House, he fired off an all-caps tirade on Twitter: "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

The tweet was immediately flagged on the platform as false.

Top photos via Getty

