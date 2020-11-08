Trump booed & flipped off en route back to White House from golf game after Biden victory

President Donald Trump was booed and flipped off by Americans on his way back to the White House after his golf game, which happened at the same time that former vice president Joe Biden was called the winner of the 2020 election by major network TV.

President Trump finishes up his round of golf—which in the middle of, Joe Biden was declared the winner of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/UEaqFgZmZl — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

Trump was out golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday.

As Trump's motorcade made the 42km trip back to the White House, the president drove past jubilant crowds celebrating his loss.

Outside his golf course, on the streets, on the side of the highway, and on overpasses, people waved flags and cheered on Biden, while some also gave Trump the middle finger.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Hundreds wait along streets flipping off Donald Trump on his route back from his golf course to the White House. pic.twitter.com/tnFtBs3W52 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 7, 2020

Those celebrating Biden's victory and Trump's defeat took their positions along the current president's motorcade route, waiting for him to pass by on the way back to the White House.

Photographers captured Pres. Trump as he returned to the White House from his golf resort on Saturday, met by sprawling crowds celebrating his election defeat and flipping off his motorcade pic.twitter.com/sYwVcegWVc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2020

The signs said "BYE DON" and "YOU LOSE & WE ALL WIN", as well as Biden–Harris flags.

Trump was photographed at one point looking out from his motorcade at the scenes on the street.

I love the look on Trump’s face as he watched the joyous celebrations of his defeat when he returned to the White House from playing golf today. pic.twitter.com/OgXoJeoKuS — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 7, 2020

But it was not all anti-Trump.

There were some Trump supporters along the way as well, holding banners and flags in support.

Before Trump left the golf course to go back to the White House, he stopped for a photo opportunity with a wedding couple and their guests.

UPDATE - This was shortly before Trump left the golf course.pic.twitter.com/OtaXMEwZgt — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 7, 2020

Slightly over an hour after he was back at the White House, he fired off an all-caps tirade on Twitter: "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

The tweet was immediately flagged on the platform as false.

