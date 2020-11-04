Trump & Biden both imply they are on track for victory, Trump's tweet flagged for being misleading

The United States Presidential Election is underway. According to The New York Times, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading President Trump 213 to 174 in electoral college votes.

Here is a quick breakdown by NYT as to how the various states have been voting.

The two major victories by Trump so far appears to be in Ohio and Florida.

Biden was the first to make a speech in a night of mild confusion and yet-to-be counted early ballots.

"Keep the faith, guys. We're gonna win this."



Joe Biden addresses supporters as states continue to tally votes. https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/EbBwZneir3 — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

In his speech, Biden emphasised the need to count every vote before declaring a victor.

Joe Biden: "It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election—that’s the decision of the American people." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/PeWCxEVdDS — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

He also assured supporters that he believes his campaign is on track to win the election.

Biden: ‘Your patience is commendable … We feel good about where we are. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe that we’re on track to win this election … It ain’t over ’til every vote is counted’ pic.twitter.com/FGj7wQqOJq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2020

Trump also tweeted his thoughts on the election, saying: "a big WIN!"

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

His followup tweet about how the Democrats were trying to "steal the election" was flagged for being misleading.

According to Twitter, they will label and reduce the visibility of tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes. Political elections are an example of civic processes.

