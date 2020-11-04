Back

Trump & Biden both imply they are on track for victory, Trump's tweet flagged for being misleading

Long night.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 04, 2020, 02:22 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The United States Presidential Election is underway. According to The New York Times, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading President Trump 213 to 174 in electoral college votes.

Here is a quick breakdown by NYT as to how the various states have been voting.

Screenshot From NYT

The two major victories by Trump so far appears to be in Ohio and Florida.

Biden was the first to make a speech in a night of mild confusion and yet-to-be counted early ballots.

In his speech, Biden emphasised the need to count every vote before declaring a victor.

He also assured supporters that he believes his campaign is on track to win the election.

Trump also tweeted his thoughts on the election, saying: "a big WIN!"

His followup tweet about how the Democrats were trying to "steal the election" was flagged for being misleading.

According to Twitter, they will label and reduce the visibility of tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes. Political elections are an example of civic processes.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Images from Getty

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.