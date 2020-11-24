Trump lets Biden's transition move forward after delay

United States President Donald Trump has finally given officials the green light to proceed with a transition to President-elect Joe Biden, whom he lost to earlier this month in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Trump allows Biden transition to proceed

Biden won a total of 306 electoral votes, well over the 270 needed for victory, against Trump's 232.

The announcement of hand-over process from the Trump administration to Biden's team came after weeks of delay, reported Reuters.

The General Services Administration (GSA), the U.S. federal agency that is required to sign off on presidential transitions, informed Biden on Nov. 23 that he can formally proceed with the hand-over.

Trump wrote in a tweet on Nov. 23 (U.S. time) that "...in the best interest of our country, I am recommending Emily (GSA administrator) and her team to do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

This would mean that Biden’s team will now receive federal funds and an official office to conduct his transition until he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021.

It will also allow Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to receive regular national security briefings that Trump currently gets.

While Trump has not officially conceded the election, the green light for Biden's administration to begin the transition process has hinted that the incumbent is close to accepting the loss.

Regardless of the delay in the formal transition process, Biden had gone ahead and announced his first Cabinet picks on Nov. 23.

Trump campaign still challenging election results

The Trump campaign has been legally challenging the election results in key battleground states, but the fight has been uphill for the incumbent.

GSA made the announcement shortly after Michigan officials certified Biden as the winner in the state, signalling that Trump's efforts to overturn the election results are highly unlikely to succeed.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Joe Biden/Facebook