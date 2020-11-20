Back

S'pore & Hong Kong governments in 'close contact' on whether air travel bubble will proceed

Close contact.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 20, 2020, 10:05 PM

The Singapore and Hong Kong Governments are in close contact regarding the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore statement on November 20, some members of the public had been asking if this would impact the previously announced Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble.

Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee had earlier warned that fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreak might hit the city earlier than expected.

She had also described the situation as "severe", with Hong Kong recording 26 cases today.

According to the statement, CAAS is working closely with Singapore Ministry of Health to gather the facts, and will update the public shortly.

According to the annex on the key elements of the travel bubble:

"The ATB will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked COVID-19 cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong.

If the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked COVID-19 cases on the last day of the suspension period is five or less, the ATB arrangement will resume."

