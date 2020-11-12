Toys“R”Us Singapore having up to 50% off sale till Dec. 27

Toys“R”Us Singapore is having a "Big Christmas Countdown" sale. with up to 50 per cent off prices from now till December 27.

Here are their top 10 toys:

Barbie Estate Dreamhouse

Fifi The Flossing Sloth

Fisher-Price Fun-2-Learn Smart Tablet

Fortnite GL Blaster

Giant Dino Ice Age Surprise Egg

Hollywood Hair Studio

LEGO Adventures With Mario Starter Course

Paw Patrol Chase’s 5-in-1 Ultimate Police Cruiser

Rainbocorns Big Hair Surprise

Squeakee The Balloon Dog

You can head down to a Toys“R”Us near you, or go to their online store.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Toys"R"Us.