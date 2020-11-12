Back

Toys“R”Us Singapore having up to 50% off sale till Dec. 27

That time of the year.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 12, 2020, 12:33 PM

Toys“R”Us Singapore is having a "Big Christmas Countdown" sale. with up to 50 per cent off prices from now till December 27.

Here are their top 10 toys:

Barbie Estate Dreamhouse

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Fifi The Flossing Sloth

Fisher-Price Fun-2-Learn Smart Tablet

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Fortnite GL Blaster

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Giant Dino Ice Age Surprise Egg

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Hollywood Hair Studio

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

LEGO Adventures With Mario Starter Course

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Paw Patrol Chase’s 5-in-1 Ultimate Police Cruiser

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Rainbocorns Big Hair Surprise

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

Squeakee The Balloon Dog

Image courtesy of Toys“R”Us

You can head down to a Toys“R”Us near you, or go to their online store.

Top photo via Toys"R"Us.

