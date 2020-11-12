Toys“R”Us Singapore having up to 50% off sale till Dec. 27

Toys“R”Us Singapore is having a "Big Christmas Countdown" sale. with up to 50 per cent off prices from now till December 27.
Here are their top 10 toys:
Barbie Estate Dreamhouse
Fifi The Flossing Sloth
Fisher-Price Fun-2-Learn Smart Tablet
Fortnite GL Blaster
Giant Dino Ice Age Surprise Egg
Hollywood Hair Studio
LEGO Adventures With Mario Starter Course
Paw Patrol Chase’s 5-in-1 Ultimate Police Cruiser
Rainbocorns Big Hair Surprise
Squeakee The Balloon Dog
You can head down to a Toys“R”Us near you, or go to their online store.
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top photo via Toys"R"Us.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.