Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes to try his hand at being a food delivery rider for company's food delivery service

Those in Malaysia using food delivery platforms may soon find meals brought to their door by a millionaire.

At least that's according to a Nov. 12 Instagram post by Air Asia Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes.

The picture of Fernandes helmet in hand standing next to a motorcycle, was captioned:

"Getting ready to make food deliveries to your house."

Fernandes also included a plug for Asia Asia Food, the low-cost airline's newly launched food delivery service; part of the company's expansion to become a "super app".

According to an Oct. 19 statement, Air Asia's online platform would no longer only be about "connecting people to destinations".

It would instead be about "connecting people to people, creating communities and fostering social-based commerce".

The food delivery service was launched in June and gives users access to over 200 merchants.

After Fernandes' post, Malay Mail reported that some users claimed to have put in orders to catch a glimpse of the entrepreneur.

However, it seems they will have to wait a little longer.

AirAsia food head Sabrina Khaw told Malay Mail that the man estimated by Forbes to be worth around S$452 million will indeed be delivering food to customers starting from December this year.

Top image from Tony Fernandes' Instagram

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here