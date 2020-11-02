Back

Tens of thousands celebrate Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district as if Covid-19 not a thing

Party like it's pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

Belmont Lay | November 02, 2020, 01:46 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Massive crowds in Japan gathered on Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2020 in the Tokyo capital’s popular Shibuya Ward, despite fears that public gatherings during an ongoing pandemic could trigger a Covid-19 cluster of infections.

via Mio Rider Takamatsu

The famous Shibuya crossing was jam packed, as if it was pre-pandemic:

Japan Times observed that the atmosphere this year was noticeably tame compared to previous years when there was not a pandemic in full swing globally.
Photos put up on social media showed at least tens of thousands of revellers hanging out at night, with the streets resembling pre-pandemic era festivities.

It won’t be clear for at least another week or two if Halloween celebrations helped the virus spread further, Japan Times reported.

Mask-wearing did not appear mandatory -- even though many showed up in ghoulish masks.

Urged to stay home this Halloween

People in Tokyo were urged to stay home prior to Halloween 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 31.

To get people to not come out, Shibuya Ward collaborated with local artists to organise online events.

This included a game for users to create an avatar and experience a music festival in virtual Shibuya.

Inconvenienced revellers to keep them from going

Shibuya Ward went as far this as not provide public bathrooms or costume changing stations as in the past.

The number of garbage bins in the area was also reduced to dissuade crowds by inconveniencing them to stop them from showing up in droves.

However, people undressed or dressed in all sorts of costumes and marched through the streets of Shibuya’s central shopping district until late into the night.

via Atsumu Watanabe

via McKhai de travel

via Đặng Đức Trung

via Ngo Huu Phong

via Hanh Pham

via Hường Minh Nguyễn

via Bac Kim

via Thanapon Euapattanawong

via Nguyễn Lưu

via Hanh Pham

Shibuya's Halloween party annually a hit

Crowds had also gathered in Osaka, Fukuoka and other urban centers across Japan.

Japan's Halloween celebration every year in Tokyo is legendary.

It is one of the rare times in the country where chaos breaks out in public on a large scale.

In 2019, tens of thousands gathered in Shibuya, leading to eight arrests and several reports of theft and groping.

That year, a temporary ban on public alcohol consumption was also instituted to deal with the public drunkenness.

Travel restrictions might have helped to reduce the number of foreigners at the event though.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Mio Rider Takamatsu, Đặng Đức Trung & Hường Minh Nguyễn

S'pore man claims family not given equal treatment at Harry Potter cafe, cafe says it's 'communication error'

Platform 1094 said that a table was made available and offered to Edroos and his family but they rejected the offer.

November 02, 2020, 01:44 PM

Fatburger flagship store opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 3, burgers from S$8.50

A new place to eat in town.

November 02, 2020, 01:30 PM

Trump may declare victory on election night before all the votes are counted

Trump said that states being allowed to count ballots after election day is a "terrible thing".

November 02, 2020, 01:21 PM

Coca-Cola introduces paper bottle prototype in effort to reduce waste

Cool.

November 02, 2020, 12:45 PM

Tonnes of live Australian lobsters stranded in Chinese airports amid trade tensions

The lobsters are unlikely to survive another 48 hours of delays.

November 02, 2020, 12:42 PM

Thai king says he loves his protesters: 'We love them all the same'

"Thailand is the land of compromise," the king told reporters.

November 02, 2020, 12:18 PM

Trump has 10% chance of winning as betting markets wager heavily on his upset victory

Trump is the underdog. Punters are betting on a Trump win to get a 65% return on their money overnight.

November 02, 2020, 11:58 AM

MHA rebuts claims by Australian businessman held in S'pore prison on drug charges

MHA confirmed he had been held in remand from Mar. 2018 to Feb. 2019 on drug charges, but denied some of his claims about conditions in prison.

November 02, 2020, 10:42 AM

'As a result of my upbringing, I am properly clothed at all times': When S'pore made nudity in own home illegal (in public view)

Home is where the potential to get spotted naked is.

November 02, 2020, 10:27 AM

S'pore High Court acquits Filipino domestic helper, 50, accused of stealing from elderly employer, 91

She walked free on Oct. 30 after a High Court judge found that reasonable doubt had been raised on the charges against her.

November 02, 2020, 03:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.