Tens of thousands celebrate Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district as if Covid-19 not a thing

Massive crowds in Japan gathered on Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2020 in the Tokyo capital’s popular Shibuya Ward, despite fears that public gatherings during an ongoing pandemic could trigger a Covid-19 cluster of infections.

The famous Shibuya crossing was jam packed, as if it was pre-pandemic:

Japan Times observed that the atmosphere this year was noticeably tame compared to previous years when there was not a pandemic in full swing globally.Photos put up on social media showed at least tens of thousands of revellers hanging out at night, with the streets resembling pre-pandemic era festivities.

It won’t be clear for at least another week or two if Halloween celebrations helped the virus spread further, Japan Times reported.

Mask-wearing did not appear mandatory -- even though many showed up in ghoulish masks.

Urged to stay home this Halloween

People in Tokyo were urged to stay home prior to Halloween 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 31.

To get people to not come out, Shibuya Ward collaborated with local artists to organise online events.

This included a game for users to create an avatar and experience a music festival in virtual Shibuya.

Inconvenienced revellers to keep them from going

Shibuya Ward went as far this as not provide public bathrooms or costume changing stations as in the past.

The number of garbage bins in the area was also reduced to dissuade crowds by inconveniencing them to stop them from showing up in droves.

However, people undressed or dressed in all sorts of costumes and marched through the streets of Shibuya’s central shopping district until late into the night.

Shibuya's Halloween party annually a hit

Crowds had also gathered in Osaka, Fukuoka and other urban centers across Japan.

Japan's Halloween celebration every year in Tokyo is legendary.

It is one of the rare times in the country where chaos breaks out in public on a large scale.

In 2019, tens of thousands gathered in Shibuya, leading to eight arrests and several reports of theft and groping.

That year, a temporary ban on public alcohol consumption was also instituted to deal with the public drunkenness.

Travel restrictions might have helped to reduce the number of foreigners at the event though.

Top photos via Mio Rider Takamatsu, Đặng Đức Trung & Hường Minh Nguyễn