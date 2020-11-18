Over 6,700 applications for Nov. BTO application within 24h, 5-room Bartley flats very popular

On Nov. 17, over 5,700 BTO flats in five estates were launched in HDB's BTO exercise.

Within just 24 hours, HDB received over 6,000 applications for flats 3-room or larger.

The data for the number of flat applications thus far, as well as the supply was made available on Wednesday (Aug. 18). The number of applications received is also updated at 8am, 11am, 2pm and 5pm daily.

Bishan Ridges & Bidadari projects

So far, projects that are particularly popular include Toa Payoh Bidadari's Bartley Beacon and Bishan Ridges.

The 4-room flats at Bishan have seen 2,103 applicants vying for 1,222 units, while the 5-room flats at Bartley Beacon have 595 applicants applying for just 144 units.

5-room flats are also popular in this launch, with all of the projects seeing applicants exceed the number of units in just one day.

The majority of the applicants for projects in mature estates are second timers.

Here's the full table of numbers as of Nov. 18, 11am:

Applications for the flats launched in the Nov. 2020 BTO and SBF exercises can be made online on HDB InfoWEB until next Monday (Nov. 23).

The final update on the total number of applications received will be on Nov. 24 at 2pm, after applications close at midnight the previous day.

Future launches

In February 2021, HDB will offer about 3,500 BTO flats in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

In May 2021, HDB will offer another 3,800 BTO flats in Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands.

More information on the BTO flats is available on the HDB InfoWEB.

Top photo via HDB.