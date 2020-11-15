Back

Tiffany & Co. Mahjong Set selling for S$20,223.90

For that iconic Tiffany blue.

Siti Hawa | November 15, 2020, 12:28 PM

Those wanting to add a touch of luxury to their mahjong nights will be happy to know that Tiffany & Co. is offering a Mahjong Set.

You'd need some cash to splash though, as one Mahjong Set is priced at US$15,000 (S$20,223.90).

Tiffany & Co. Mahjong Set

The Mahjong Set comes with a leather case in their signature blue colour and a synthetic suede interior.

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

The leather box also has a functional lock and two keys, along with the usual things you'd find in a mahjong set such as tiles, scoring sticks and dice in sterling silver, American Walnut and leather.

 

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

There are 150 tiles and 120 scoring sticks comprised of three layers, an American walnut wood base, a Tiffany blue, black and grey core and a white surface.

It also includes:

  • Four American walnut wood tile rests, each engraved with the Tiffany & Co. logo

    80 coins in black, Tiffany Blue®, gray and white

  • Four sterling silver dice with Tiffany Blue enameled dots

  • Four removable leather interior trays to store tiles

  • Additional leather box with magnetic closure to store dice and scoring sticks

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

Photo via Tiffany & Co. 

You can purchase it here.

Top photos via Tiffany & Co

