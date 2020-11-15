Tiffany & Co. Mahjong Set selling for S$20,223.90

Those wanting to add a touch of luxury to their mahjong nights will be happy to know that Tiffany & Co. is offering a Mahjong Set.

You'd need some cash to splash though, as one Mahjong Set is priced at US$15,000 (S$20,223.90).

Tiffany & Co. Mahjong Set

The Mahjong Set comes with a leather case in their signature blue colour and a synthetic suede interior.

The leather box also has a functional lock and two keys, along with the usual things you'd find in a mahjong set such as tiles, scoring sticks and dice in sterling silver, American Walnut and leather.

There are 150 tiles and 120 scoring sticks comprised of three layers, an American walnut wood base, a Tiffany blue, black and grey core and a white surface.

It also includes:

Four American walnut wood tile rests, each engraved with the Tiffany & Co. logo 80 coins in black, Tiffany Blue®, gray and white

Four sterling silver dice with Tiffany Blue enameled dots

Four removable leather interior trays to store tiles

Additional leather box with magnetic closure to store dice and scoring sticks

You can purchase it here.

Top photos via Tiffany & Co