Thai king says he loves his protesters: 'We love them all the same'

"Thailand is the land of compromise," the king told reporters.

Julia Yeo | November 02, 2020, 12:18 PM

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn greeted supporters dressed in yellow at a pro-monarchy rally on Sunday (Nov. 1), a response to widespread anti-government protests that have been ongoing since July.

Loves protesters too, Thai king says

When asked how he felt about the anti-government protesters, the king said that he "(loves) them all the same".

"I have no comment. We love them all the same. We love them all the same. We love them all the same," the Thai king said repeatedly, with Queen Suthida gripping him tightly by the arm.

He added that "Thailand is the land of compromise", when asked if there was room for compromise in the current situation that has grappled the country for months.

The Thai king rarely gives interviews, making this comment to the media exceptional. According to Channel 4 News, this is the king's first interview in more than 40 years.

Princess Sirivannavari, the king's youngest daughter, said that the monarchy will "love Thai people no matter what", and that Thailand was peaceful.

According to NHK, foreign media were allowed to cover the king and queen's meet-and-greet with supporters from an "unusually close range" on Nov. 1, and also permitted the public to film the event.

The king has reportedly been spending most of his time in Germany since he came to power, and has been conducting his public duties outside of his home country.

He has been criticised for wasting resources by remaining in Germany.

Thai protests ongoing for three months

Monarchy supporters have been staging demonstrations in response to the anti-government protests ongoing since July.

Anti-government protesters are mainly made up of the youth, who are demanding for constitutional changes and reforms in the monarchy.

Top image via Channel 4 News/YouTube

