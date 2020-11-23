Thailand royal power struggle may be behind explicit photo leak of consort Sineenat

Explicit photographs of Thai royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi may have been leaked in what appears to be a power struggle among the women surrounding the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thai dissident and associate professor at Kyoto University Pavin Chachavalpongpun, recently shared a number of photographs of the Thai royal consort on his Facebook page.

The photographs appear to have been taken by the consort herself, and in a number of intimate poses.

Journalist received SD card with explicit photographs

Freelance journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who specialises in covering issues in Thailand, shared on Facebook that back in August, he received an SD card containing over 1,400 images supposedly taken from iPhones owned by Sineenat.

Marshall said:

"The photographs are clearly from Koi's (Sineenat's nickname) personal phones. Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are sexually explicit. It seems probable that she had taken explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn."

He added that the photographs were sent shortly before Sineenat had her position as royal consort and her other titles reinstated, after being dismissed in October 2019.

Power struggle may be reason for leak

Marshall said that the letter that came with the SD card claimed that the images had been obtained by "pro-democracy hackers." However, he thinks that is unlikely.

Instead, Marshall pointed out that Sineenat's return was "bitterly opposed" by palace factions supporting Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha, and believes it could be a ploy to sabotage Sineenat's return.

This is not unprecedented in Thailand, with a leaked video of the king's third wife Srirasmi Suwadee in 2007, which showed her in an intimate setting.

Marshall explained that he did not wish to share the photos, or even inform the public that he had received such photos, as he views it as an invasion of privacy.

Also, he sees it as a "dangerous" political game that could end up with people jailed, or worse.

But now that Pavin has shared some of the photos, and with media organisations possibly preparing to publish them too, Marshall said he decided to share what he knows about the leaked photos, although he still refuses to share them.

Top image from Getty Images.