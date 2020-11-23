Back

Thailand royal power struggle may be behind explicit photo leak of consort Sineenat

Some intimate photos of the Thai royal consort have been shared online.

Sulaiman Daud | November 23, 2020, 01:19 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Explicit photographs of Thai royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi may have been leaked in what appears to be a power struggle among the women surrounding the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thai dissident and associate professor at Kyoto University Pavin Chachavalpongpun, recently shared a number of photographs of the Thai royal consort on his Facebook page.

The photographs appear to have been taken by the consort herself, and in a number of intimate poses.

Journalist received SD card with explicit photographs

Freelance journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who specialises in covering issues in Thailand, shared on Facebook that back in August, he received an SD card containing over 1,400 images supposedly taken from iPhones owned by Sineenat.

Marshall said:

"The photographs are clearly from Koi's (Sineenat's nickname) personal phones. Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are sexually explicit. It seems probable that she had taken explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn."

He added that the photographs were sent shortly before Sineenat had her position as royal consort and her other titles reinstated, after being dismissed in October 2019.

Power struggle may be reason for leak

Marshall said that the letter that came with the SD card claimed that the images had been obtained by "pro-democracy hackers." However, he thinks that is unlikely.

Instead, Marshall pointed out that Sineenat's return was "bitterly opposed" by palace factions supporting Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha, and believes it could be a ploy to sabotage Sineenat's return.

This is not unprecedented in Thailand, with a leaked video of the king's third wife Srirasmi Suwadee in 2007, which showed her in an intimate setting.

Marshall explained that he did not wish to share the photos, or even inform the public that he had received such photos, as he views it as an invasion of privacy.

Also, he sees it as a "dangerous" political game that could end up with people jailed, or worse.

But now that Pavin has shared some of the photos, and with media organisations possibly preparing to publish them too, Marshall said he decided to share what he knows about the leaked photos, although he still refuses to share them.

You can see his post below:

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Getty Images.

NTU employees raise over S$10 million for student aid by donating their unused annual leave days

The highest donation was 15 days.

November 23, 2020, 05:43 PM

4 suspects, aged 15 to 21, being investigated for love scam & allegedly cheating victim of S$12,200

Sad.

November 23, 2020, 05:09 PM

Convicted paedophile Richard Huckle sodomised, tortured, strangled & stabbed up nose in prison as payback for sexually abusing children

Prisoner accused of his murder wanted to give paedophile a taste of his own medicine.

November 23, 2020, 04:04 PM

Certis suspends parking enforcement officer who smoked & threw cigarette butt at Woodlands void deck

Suspended.

November 23, 2020, 03:29 PM

5 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 23, no new local transmissions for 13th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases to 58,165.

November 23, 2020, 03:27 PM

Meet-and-pet miniature horses at ION Orchard for S$25/pax with free drink to raise funds for charity

For a good cause.

November 23, 2020, 02:51 PM

4-room HDB resale flat in Bukit Batok transformed into modern Peranakan home

Complete with customised furniture and tiling done by local craftsmen.

November 23, 2020, 02:28 PM

Netizens bash girls in 6s video for not wearing masks, drinking bubble tea openly on MRT

Oh no.

November 23, 2020, 02:16 PM

New mobile app by S'pore govt promises to block scam calls & flag shady SMSes

A collaboration between the National Crime Prevention Council, a team at GovTech, and the police.

November 23, 2020, 01:28 PM

Breast Cancer Foundation apologises for 'any confusion or offence' caused by its ads

Actress Pam Oei said that the messages were "garbled."

November 23, 2020, 01:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.