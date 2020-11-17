Back

Thailand decriminalises over 100 drugs including cocaine, morphine & opium for medical use

For medical and research purposes.

Syahindah Ishak | November 17, 2020, 10:52 PM

Thailand has ordered a total of 102 Category 2 drugs to be decriminalised for medical and research purposes.

This new regulation was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday (Nov. 16) and will come into effect in July 2021, as reported by Coconuts Bangkok.

Category 2 drugs include morphine, cocaine, opium, ketamine and codeine.

For medical and research use

According to The Nation Thailand, the permit to sell Category 2 drugs will only be granted for medical treatments or disease prevention in patients or animals, and for medical or scientific research.

The permit will also be granted for the "benefit" of the Thailand government.

Meanwhile, the possession of the drugs will only be granted to governmental organisations, approved pharmacies and health workers, such as pharmacists, dentists and veterinarians.

They can be used to manufacture medicinal formulas like cough medicine or diarrhoea medicine, which require Category 2 drugs as ingredients.

Thailand legalised medical marijuana in 2018

This new regulation is similar to that made in December 2018 when Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical marijuana

The parliament in Thailand had voted to amend the Narcotic Act of 1979 in an extra parliamentary session that year.

Chairman of the drafting committee, Somchai Sawangkarn, said in a televised parliamentary session:

"This is a new year's gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people."

Top image by Michael Longmire via Unsplash.

