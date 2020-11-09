Back

Thai couple transform backyard into luxurious air-conditioned glasshouse for pet cats

Catto paradise.

Ashley Tan | November 09, 2020, 07:26 PM

There are some owners who love their pets, and others who love their pets enough to construct a brand new house for them.

This was exactly what one couple in Thailand did for their beloved pet cats, as detailed in a Facebook post in May earlier this year.

Converting an unused backyard

Realising that the backyard of their house remained unused, the pet owners decided to convert it into a cozy space their cats can relax in.

Here's what the area looked like before.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Workers then start on the foundation of the cats' house, covering the grass with concrete and cement.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

And voilà, the completed cat house, measuring 2.5m by 6m.

With glass panels on all sides, the structure almost resembles a greenhouse.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Cozy furnishings

Once totally furnished, the space looks like an absolute feline paradise.

The entrance to the cat haven has been spruced up with plants.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

While the inside has been outfitted with boxes and shelves made of wood so the cats can climb to their heart's content.

The house is air-conditioned as well, and has a glass ceiling described as a "sky view" to allow for a more sunlit, airy environment.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

There is also a caged extension attached to the back of the house where the cats can go to for a breath of fresh air.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

The construction of the whole house apparently cost around 200,000 baht (S$8,799), excluding the interior furnishings.

More shots of how happy the cats are with their new home.

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

Top photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB

