Thai couple transform backyard into luxurious air-conditioned glasshouse for pet cats

There are some owners who love their pets, and others who love their pets enough to construct a brand new house for them.

This was exactly what one couple in Thailand did for their beloved pet cats, as detailed in a Facebook post in May earlier this year.

Converting an unused backyard

Realising that the backyard of their house remained unused, the pet owners decided to convert it into a cozy space their cats can relax in.

Here's what the area looked like before.

Workers then start on the foundation of the cats' house, covering the grass with concrete and cement.

And voilà, the completed cat house, measuring 2.5m by 6m.

With glass panels on all sides, the structure almost resembles a greenhouse.

Cozy furnishings

Once totally furnished, the space looks like an absolute feline paradise.

The entrance to the cat haven has been spruced up with plants.

While the inside has been outfitted with boxes and shelves made of wood so the cats can climb to their heart's content.

The house is air-conditioned as well, and has a glass ceiling described as a "sky view" to allow for a more sunlit, airy environment.

There is also a caged extension attached to the back of the house where the cats can go to for a breath of fresh air.

The construction of the whole house apparently cost around 200,000 baht (S$8,799), excluding the interior furnishings.

More shots of how happy the cats are with their new home.

Top photo from Datakitt Cattery / FB